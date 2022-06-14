MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
We will go over three MLB games to help you better understand Tuesday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our previews below.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 14)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Nationals Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 14)

Nationals: (23-40)
Braves: (35-27)

Max Fried: (6-2, 2.64 ERA)
Jackson Tetreault: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Bet Nationals Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +200 -250 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+130) -1,5 (-150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Atlanta Braves won their 13th game in a row on Monday night and it would be likely if they take down the Washington Nationals once again on Tuesday.

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Marlins vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 14)

Marlins: (27-32)
Phillies: (31-30)

Zach Eflin: (2-4, 3.76 ERA)
Trevor Rogers: (3-5, 5.58 ERA)

Bet Marlins Phillies BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to play great baseball as they’ve now managed to win nine of their last 10 games after a 3-2 victory against Miami on Monday. This game can go either way, so get ready for an exciting matchup.

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 14)

Cardinals: (35-27)
Pirates: (24-35)

Bryse Wilson: (0-3, 7.53 ERA)
Miles Mikolas: (4-4, 2.93 ERA)

Bet Pirates Cardinals BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +175 -210 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Cardinals came away with a 7-5 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. St. Louis should be coming out with fire in this one as they try to continue building their lead in the National League Central.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
