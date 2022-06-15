MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
We’ll go over three MLB games to help you better understand Wednesday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our previews below.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 15)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and starting pitchers.

Braves vs Nationals Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 15)

Nationals: (23-41)
Braves: (36-27)

Spencer Strider: (2-2, 2.35 ERA)
Erick Fedde: (4-4, 4.87 ERA)

Bet Nationals Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Atlanta Braves are going to be coming into this game on a 13-game winning streak. Throughout their 13-game winning streak, Atlanta’s offense has arguably been the best in baseball. The Braves have hit the second most amount of home runs in all of baseball and also have the seventh most RBIs.

Spencer Strider threw 5.2 innings in his last outing and didn’t give up an earned run. Erick Fedde continued to struggle in his last outing, giving up three earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched. The Nationals are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have lost the first two games of this three-game series.

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Marlins vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 15)

Marlins: (28-32)
Phillies: (31-31)

Kyle Gibson: (4-2, 4.41 ERA)
Daniel Castano: (0-1, 0.00 ERA)

Bet Marlins Phillies BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +155 -180 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+110) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Philadelphia Phillies ended up losing on Tuesday night and a large part of that is because of their below-average bullpen. Philadelphia is going to be coming into this one with the 13th worst team ERA in the league and if they want to be the team that they’re expecting to be, they need to figure it out on the mound. The Miami Marlins are going to be coming into this one after an impressive week as they’re currently 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Philadelphia is still 8-2 in their last 10 games, but there are clearly areas that this team needs to work on. If both teams are going to want to be at the top of the National League East standings at the end of the year, both need to play better.

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 15)

Cardinals: (37-27)
Pirates: (24-36)

Jack Flaherty: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Roansy Contreras: (1-1, 2.57 ERA)

Bet Pirates Cardinals BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +155 -180 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-135) -1.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105) BetOnline logo

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals have been playing excellent baseball throughout the past few weeks and that resulted in them getting another two wins against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. They played a doubleheader yesterday and today is going to be the fourth game of a four-game series.

With the Cardinals having a chance to sweep here, it could be a good time to back them. They realize that if they want to continue being in first place in the National League Central, they need to continue beating teams that are much worse than them and that’s exactly what the Pittsburgh Pirates are. Jack Flaherty is going to make his first start of the season.

