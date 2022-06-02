MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

We’ll go over a couple of games on Thursday to help gamblers comprehend MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to benefit from some of baseball’s best teams competing.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 2)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Rangers: (24-25)
Rays: (29-21)

Taylor Hearn: (3-3, 5.36 ERA)
Corey Kluber: (1-2, 4.03 ERA)

Bet Rangers Rays BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-155) -1,5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays are going to meet on Thursday for their fourth game of a four-game series. The Rangers were able to win the first two games of the series, while Tampa Bay bounced back in game 3.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Nationals vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Nationals: (18-34)
Reds: (17-32)

Joan Adon: (1-6, 6.08 ERA)
Graham Ashcraft: (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Bet Nationals Reds BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Cincinnati Reds have actually been playing decent baseball the past few weeks. They’re going to be taking on a below-average Washington Nationals team on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Marlins vs Giants Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Marlins: (20-29)
Giants: (27-22)

Alex Wood: (3-4, 4.81 ERA)
Sandy Alcantara: (5-2, 2.00 ERA)

Bet Giants Marlins BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-155) -1.5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-115) Under 7 (-105) BetOnline logo

The San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins will meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. This is going to be one of the best series of the week, so get ready to watch some competitive baseball.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Angels vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Yankees: (34-15)
Angels: (27-23)

Nester Cortes: (4-1, 1.70 ERA)
Shohei Ohtani: (3-3, 3.45 ERA)

Bet Angels Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-105) Under 7 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels are going to meet on Thursday for their second and third game of a three-game series. There’s going to be a double header after a rainout on Wednesday.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

