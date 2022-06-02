MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll go over a couple of games on Thursday to help gamblers comprehend MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to benefit from some of baseball’s best teams competing.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 2)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Rangers: (24-25)

Rays: (29-21)

Taylor Hearn: (3-3, 5.36 ERA)

Corey Kluber: (1-2, 4.03 ERA)

The Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays are going to meet on Thursday for their fourth game of a four-game series. The Rangers were able to win the first two games of the series, while Tampa Bay bounced back in game 3.

Nationals vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Nationals: (18-34)

Reds: (17-32)

Joan Adon: (1-6, 6.08 ERA)

Graham Ashcraft: (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

The Cincinnati Reds have actually been playing decent baseball the past few weeks. They’re going to be taking on a below-average Washington Nationals team on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs Giants Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Marlins: (20-29)

Giants: (27-22)

Alex Wood: (3-4, 4.81 ERA)

Sandy Alcantara: (5-2, 2.00 ERA)

The San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins will meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. This is going to be one of the best series of the week, so get ready to watch some competitive baseball.

Angels vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 2)

Yankees: (34-15)

Angels: (27-23)

Nester Cortes: (4-1, 1.70 ERA)

Shohei Ohtani: (3-3, 3.45 ERA)

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels are going to meet on Thursday for their second and third game of a three-game series. There’s going to be a double header after a rainout on Wednesday.

