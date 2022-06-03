MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
We’ll go over a couple of games on Friday to help bettors understand today’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 3)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

White Sox vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

White Sox: (23-26)
Rays: (30-21)

Shane McClanahan: (5-2, 2.01 ERA)
Vince Velasquez: (2-3, 5.30 ERA)

Bet White Sox Rays BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-120) -1,5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-105) Under 7 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Friday for their first game of a three-game series. This should be one of the best series of the weekend, so get ready to watch some great baseball.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Nationals vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

Nationals: (18-35)
Reds: (18-32)

Josiah Gray: (5-4, 5.08 ERA)
Mike Minor: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Bet Nationals Reds BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Two of the worst teams in all of baseball will meet once again on Tuesday for their second game of a four-game series. The Cincinnati Reds were able to come away with an 8-1 victory in game 1, but it might not be likely that they continue swinging the bats well in game 2.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Marlins vs Giants Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

Marlins: (21-28)
Giants: (27-23)

Alex Cobb: (3-2, 5.73 ERA)
Elieser Hernandez: (2-5, 5.77 ERA)

Bet Marlins Giants BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-130) -1.5 (+110) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105) BetOnline logo

The San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins will meet once again on Friday for their second game of a four-game series. The Giants got shutout in game 1 as the Marlins were able to come away with a 3-0 win.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Tigers vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

Yankees: (36-15)
Tigers: (21-30)

Gerrit Cole: (4-1, 3.12 ERA)
Elvin Rodriguez: (0-0, 6.17 ERA)

Bet Tigers Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +260 -335 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+130) -1.5 (-150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-105) Under 7 (-115) BetOnline logo

The hottest team in baseball plays their third game in 30 hours as the New York Yankees are set to take on the Detroit Tigers. This is going to be the first game of a three-game series and it would be likely if the Yankees find a way to get the sweep here.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
