MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll go over a couple of games on Friday to help bettors understand today’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 3)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

White Sox vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

White Sox: (23-26)

Rays: (30-21)

Shane McClanahan: (5-2, 2.01 ERA)

Vince Velasquez: (2-3, 5.30 ERA)

The Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Friday for their first game of a three-game series. This should be one of the best series of the weekend, so get ready to watch some great baseball.

Nationals vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

Nationals: (18-35)

Reds: (18-32)

Josiah Gray: (5-4, 5.08 ERA)

Mike Minor: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Two of the worst teams in all of baseball will meet once again on Tuesday for their second game of a four-game series. The Cincinnati Reds were able to come away with an 8-1 victory in game 1, but it might not be likely that they continue swinging the bats well in game 2.

Marlins vs Giants Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

Marlins: (21-28)

Giants: (27-23)

Alex Cobb: (3-2, 5.73 ERA)

Elieser Hernandez: (2-5, 5.77 ERA)

The San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins will meet once again on Friday for their second game of a four-game series. The Giants got shutout in game 1 as the Marlins were able to come away with a 3-0 win.

Tigers vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 3)

Yankees: (36-15)

Tigers: (21-30)

Gerrit Cole: (4-1, 3.12 ERA)

Elvin Rodriguez: (0-0, 6.17 ERA)

The hottest team in baseball plays their third game in 30 hours as the New York Yankees are set to take on the Detroit Tigers. This is going to be the first game of a three-game series and it would be likely if the Yankees find a way to get the sweep here.

