MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over a couple of games on Monday to help gamblers understand Monday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s top teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 6)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mets vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 6)

Padres: (33-21)
Mets: (37-19)

Carlos Carrasco: (6-1, 3.63 ERA)
Blake Snell: (0-2, 4.80 ERA)

Bet Mets Padres BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -120 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1,5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Mets will continue their road trip on Monday as they are set to take on a tough San Diego Padres team. This should be the best series of the week considering how well both teams have played throughout the year.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 6)

Diamondbacks: (26-29)
Reds: (18-35)

Hunter Greene: (2-7, 6.19 ERA)
Madison Bumgarner: (2-4, 3.31 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Reds BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-175) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Two of the more interesting and worst teams in all of baseball are going to be going at it on Monday for their first game of a four-game series. The Diamondbacks should be able to come away with the series win, but it will be interesting.

Mariners vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 6)

Mariners: (24-30)
Astros: (35-19)

Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA)
Robbie Ray: (4-6, 4.93 ERA)

Bet Mariners Astros BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-140) -1.5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105) BetOnline logo

One of the best series of the week is going to feature the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Mariners have struggled recently but should be able to bounce back sometime in the near future.

