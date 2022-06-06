MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over a couple of games on Monday to help gamblers understand Monday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s top teams going at it.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 6)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mets vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 6)

Padres: (33-21)

Mets: (37-19)

Carlos Carrasco: (6-1, 3.63 ERA)

Blake Snell: (0-2, 4.80 ERA)

The New York Mets will continue their road trip on Monday as they are set to take on a tough San Diego Padres team. This should be the best series of the week considering how well both teams have played throughout the year.

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 6)

Diamondbacks: (26-29)

Reds: (18-35)

Hunter Greene: (2-7, 6.19 ERA)

Madison Bumgarner: (2-4, 3.31 ERA)

Two of the more interesting and worst teams in all of baseball are going to be going at it on Monday for their first game of a four-game series. The Diamondbacks should be able to come away with the series win, but it will be interesting.

Mariners vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 6)

Mariners: (24-30)

Astros: (35-19)

Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA)

Robbie Ray: (4-6, 4.93 ERA)

One of the best series of the week is going to feature the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros. The Mariners have struggled recently but should be able to bounce back sometime in the near future.

More MLB Betting Offers