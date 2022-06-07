MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over a couple of MLB games to help bettors understand Tuesday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 7)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mets vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 7)

Padres: (33-22)

Mets: (38-19)

Taijuan Walker: (3-1, 2..88 ERA)

Yu Darvish: (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

The New York Mets have been playing excellent baseball recently and were able to come away with an 11-5 win in the first game of this series. This is going to be the second game of a three-game series in San Diego.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 7)

Diamondbacks: (26-30)

Reds: (19-35)

Tyler Gilbert: (0-2, 5.02 ERA)

Graham Ashcraft: (2-0, 1.53 ERA)

The Arizona Diamondbacks got embarrassed on Monday night after losing to the Cincinnati Reds, 7-0. This is going to be the second game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 7)

Mariners: (25-30)

Astros: (35-20)

Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55 ERA)

Justin Verlander: (6-2, 2.23 ERA)

Surprisingly, the Seattle Mariners were able to come away with a 7-4 win against the Houston Astros on Monday night. It would make sense if Houston is able to bounce back in the next two games of the series.

