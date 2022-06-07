MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Mets

We will go over a couple of MLB games to help bettors understand Tuesday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 7)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mets vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 7)

Padres: (33-22)
Mets: (38-19)

Taijuan Walker: (3-1, 2..88 ERA)
Yu Darvish: (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Bet Mets Padres BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1,5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Mets have been playing excellent baseball recently and were able to come away with an 11-5 win in the first game of this series. This is going to be the second game of a three-game series in San Diego.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 7)

Diamondbacks: (26-30)
Reds: (19-35)

Tyler Gilbert: (0-2, 5.02 ERA)
Graham Ashcraft: (2-0, 1.53 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Reds BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -115 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Arizona Diamondbacks got embarrassed on Monday night after losing to the Cincinnati Reds, 7-0. This is going to be the second game of a four-game series.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Mariners vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 7)

Mariners: (25-30)
Astros: (35-20)

Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55 ERA)
Justin Verlander: (6-2, 2.23 ERA)

Bet Mariners Astros BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +205 -255 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105) BetOnline logo

Surprisingly, the Seattle Mariners were able to come away with a 7-4 win against the Houston Astros on Monday night. It would make sense if Houston is able to bounce back in the next two games of the series.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

More MLB Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 7

Jon Conahan  •  6s
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today June 6
Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB
MLB All-Star pitcher J.A. Happ retires at age 39
Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB
Rangers trade relief pitcher Albert Abreu to the Royals
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 6 2022
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 6
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 6 2022
More MLB News