MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over a couple of MLB games to help bettors understand Wedensday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s top teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 8)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mets vs Padres Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 8)

Padres: (34-22)

Mets: (38-20)

Chris Bassitt: (4-3, 3.74 ERA)

Sean Manaea: (2-3, 3.77 ERA)

The San Diego Padres were able to even up their series against the New York Mets on Tuesday night after a 7-0 victory. The third and final game of the series will be taking place on Wednesday night.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 8)

Diamondbacks: (26-31)

Reds: (20-35)

Merrill Kelly: (4-3, 3.66 ERA)

Mike Minor: (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten embarrassed against the Cincinnati Reds and will look to bounce back on Wednesday night. If Cincinnati wins this game, they will win the four-game series.

Mariners vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 8)

Mariners: (25-30)

Astros: (35-20)

Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.55 ERA)

Justin Verlander: (6-2, 2.23 ERA)

The Seattle Mariners just can’t find ways to win ballgames and that was evident once again on Tuesday night. Whoever wins the game tonight will win the series.

