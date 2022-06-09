MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

We will go over three MLB games to help you understand Thursday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 9)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 9)

Pirates: (24-30)
Braves: (30-27)

JT Brubaker: (0-5, 4.70 ERA)
Max Fried: (5-2, 2.74 ERA)

Bet Pirates Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +220 -275 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+115) -1,5 (-135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. It would make sense here if the Braves are able to continue their hot stretch and come away with at least three wins throughout the series.

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 9)

Diamondbacks: (27-31)
Reds: (20-36)

Zach Davies: (2-3, 4.18 ERA)
Tyler Mahle: (2-5, 5.43 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Reds BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +115 -135 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 10 (-105) Under 10 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds will meet on Thursday for their fourth game of a four-game series. Cincinnati is currently leading the series, 2-1.

Athletics vs Guardians Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 9)

A’s: (20-38)
Guardians: (26-26)

James Kaprielian: (0-3, 6.06 ERA)
Konnor Pilkington: (1-0, 2.65 ERA)

Bet A’s Guardians BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +155 -180 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-135) -1.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Guardians are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. The Guardians have managed to win 7 out of their last 10 games and it would be likely if they continue dominating against an Oakland Athletics squad that has only won one out of their last 10 games.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

