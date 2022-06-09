MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over three MLB games to help you understand Thursday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 9)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 9)

Pirates: (24-30)

Braves: (30-27)

JT Brubaker: (0-5, 4.70 ERA)

Max Fried: (5-2, 2.74 ERA)

The Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. It would make sense here if the Braves are able to continue their hot stretch and come away with at least three wins throughout the series.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 9)

Diamondbacks: (27-31)

Reds: (20-36)

Zach Davies: (2-3, 4.18 ERA)

Tyler Mahle: (2-5, 5.43 ERA)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds will meet on Thursday for their fourth game of a four-game series. Cincinnati is currently leading the series, 2-1.

Athletics vs Guardians Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 9)

A’s: (20-38)

Guardians: (26-26)

James Kaprielian: (0-3, 6.06 ERA)

Konnor Pilkington: (1-0, 2.65 ERA)

The Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Guardians are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. The Guardians have managed to win 7 out of their last 10 games and it would be likely if they continue dominating against an Oakland Athletics squad that has only won one out of their last 10 games.

