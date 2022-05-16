MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

There are a few picks that we’re going to go over below to help bettors get a better understanding of the MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games. With some of the top teams in baseball going at it, we should be able to profit.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 16)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rays vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Tigers: (12-23)

Rays: (21-14)

Alex Faedo: (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Corey Kluber: (1-2, 4.55 ERA)

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers are going to meet on Monday for their first game of a three-game series. This is a series that Tampa Bay is looking to take care of business in as they continue climbing the ladder in the American League East.

Cubs vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Cubs: (13-20)

Pirates: (15-19)

Not Yet Announced: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Wade Miley: (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Two of the worst teams in all of baseball are going to be going at it on Monday as the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates are going to meet for their first game of a three-game series. The Pirates ended up getting no-hit in their most recent game, but were still able to come away with a 1-0 win.

Rangers vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Rangers: (14-19)

Angels: (24-13)

Noah Syndergaard: (3-1, 2.45 ERA)

Jon Gray: (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season and are looking to take care of business against a Texas Ranger team that is struggling. This is going to be the first game of a three-game series,

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 16)

Yankees: (25-9)

Orioles: (14-21)

Luis Severino: (2-0, 4.08 ERA)

Kyle Bradish: (1-1, 4.24 ERA)

The scorching hot New York Yankees are going to be taking on a below-average Baltimore Orioles team for their first game of a four-game series on Monday. If the Yankees want to be the team that everybody thinks they can be, they need to come out here and get a sweep against teams that they’re much better than.

