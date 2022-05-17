MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’re going to go through a few options below to help bettors better grasp the MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for today’s games. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams competing.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 17)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rays vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 17)

Tigers: (13-23)

Rays: (21-15)

Shane McClanahan: (2-2, 2.52 ERA)

Beau Brieske: (0-2, 3.86 ERA)

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers are going to meet for their second game of a three-game series. Surprisingly, the Tigers were able to come away with a 3-2 victory in game 1, which could be a good indication of the Rays winning game 2.

Cubs vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 17)

Cubs: (14-20)

Pirates: (15-20)

JT Brubaker (0-3, 5.34 ERA)

Keegan Thompson: (2-0, 1.67 ERA)

Two of the worst teams in baseball are going to be going at it once again on Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will be squaring off. The Cubs were able to come away with an easy win in game 1, 9-0.

Rangers vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 17)

Rangers: (15-19)

Angels: (24-14)

Taylor Hearn: (2-2, 5.26 ERA)

Reid Detmers: (2-1, 3.77 ERA)

Despite their early-season struggles, the Texas Rangers look to be bouncing back the past few weeks as they were able to take down a tough Los Angeles Angels team on Monday in the first game of this three-game series. The Angels are going to look to get back on track here and tie up the series.

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 17)

Yankees: (26-9)

Orioles: (14-22)

Jameson Taillon: (3-1, 2.93 ERA)

Spenser Watkins: (0-1, 5.19 ERA)

The New York Yankees came away with an easy win in game 1 of this series against the Baltimore Orioles and are going to look to do the same thing on Tuesday. This is going to be the second game of a four-game series and a series that the Yankees are desperately looking at to get a sweep in.

