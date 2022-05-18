MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll go through a few games below to help bettors better understand today’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. With some of baseball’s best teams competing, we should be able to profit.

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rays vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 18)

Tigers: (13-24)

Rays: (22-15)

Eduardo Rodriguez: (2-2, 2.52 ERA)

Drew Rasmussen: (3-1, 2.67 ERA)

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to even up the series on Tuesday after an impressive 8-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers. With this being the final game of the series in Tampa Bay, look for the Rays to walk away with the win here.

Cubs vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 18)

Cubs: (15-20)

Pirates: (15-21)

TBD: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Drew Smyly: (1-4, 3.64 ERA)

The Chicago Cubs have looked excellent in their first two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates as they’ve managed to outscore Pittsburgh, 16-0. This is going to be the final game of a three-game series, with the Cubs hopeful that they can get a sweep.

Rangers vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 18)

Rangers: (16-19)

Angels: (24-15)

Shohei Ohtani: (3-2, 2.78 ERA)

Dane Dunning: (1-2, 4.06 ERA)

The Texas Rangers have played excellent baseball against a tough Los Angeles Angels team in the first two games of the series as they’re currently up 2-0. The Rangers are going to look to get a series sweep, which could be the start of them figuring it out and turning their season around.

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 18)

Yankees: (27-9)

Orioles: (14-23)

Gerrit Cole: (3-0, 2.95 ERA)

Jordan Lyles: (2-3, 4.38 ERA)

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball to start the season and that hasn’t stopped against a below-average Baltimore Orioles team. The Yankees are looking to get their third win of a four-game series and then go for the sweep on Thursday.

