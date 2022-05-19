MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
To help gamblers better grasp today’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers, we’ll go over a few games below. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 19)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 19)

Mariners: (17-21)
Red Sox: (15-22)

Rich Hill: (1-1, 2.89 ERA)
George Kirby: (0-0, 0.90 ERA)

Bet Mariners Red Sox BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-180) -1,5 (+155) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Two of the more interesting teams in all of baseball are going to be going at it on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. The Mariners could be one of the top teams in all of baseball, just like the Red Sox. Both of these teams have struggled this season, so let’s see who figures it out in this series.

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 19)

Cubs: (15-21)
Diamondbacks: (18-21)

Marcus Stroman: (1-3, 5.13 ERA)
Zac Gallen: (2-0, 1.05 ERA)

Bet Cubs Diamondbacks BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be meeting on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. The Diamondbacks could have the edge here with Zac Gallen on the bump, but the Cubs have played good baseball recently and are hoping to continue their little hot streak.

Rangers vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 19)

Rangers: (17-19)
Astros: (24-14)

Glenn Otto: (1-1, 6.38 ERA)
Framber Valdez: (2-2, 2.93 ERA)

Bet Rangers Astros BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +175 -210 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-116) -1.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are going to end up being two of the top teams in the American League West when the season is over. The Rangers are coming off a huge sweep against the Los Angeles Angels and are hoping that their success in that series carries over here.

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 19)

Yankees: (28-9)
Orioles: (14-24)

Bruce Zimmerman: (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
Jordan Montgomery: (0-1, 3.06 ERA)

Bet Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are going to meet for their fourth and final game of this series. The Yankees are currently winning the series 3-0 and are looking to get a huge series sweep.

