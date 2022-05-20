MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

To help gamblers better grasp today’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers, we’ll go over a few games below. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams going at it on Friday.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 20)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Mariners: (17-22)
Red Sox: (16-22)

Robbie Ray: (4-3, 4.62 ERA)
Michael Wacha: (3-0, 1.38 ERA)

Bet Mariners Red Sox BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -120 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-180) -1,5 (+155) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Red Sox got a huge win on Thursday night after Trevor Story belted three home runs. This Red Sox team is in a weird position right now, but this is a series where they can capatilze on a struggling Mariners squad.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Cubs: (15-22)
Diamondbacks: (19-21)

Humberto Castellanos: (2-1, 4,15 ERA)
Kyle Hendricks: (2-3, 1.05 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Cubs BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-145) -1.5 (+125) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 11.5 (-105) Under 11.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Arizona Diamondbacks have actually played decent baseball to start the season. Most people expected them to struggle, and although it’s early, this Diamondback team might actually be a sleeper team in the National League if they can figure a few things out.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Rangers vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Rangers: (17-20)
Astros: (25-14)

Martin Perez: (2-2, 2.01 ERA)
Cristian Javier: (2-1, 3.20 ERA)

Bet Rangers Astros BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-135) -1.5 (+115) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Texas Rangers looked like they might’ve been turning their season around after a great series against the Los Angeles Angels, but then the Astros came to town. Houston is one of the best teams in baseball and it wouldn’t be surprising if they get a win today.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Orioles vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Rays: (23-15)
Orioles: (15-24)

Jalen Beeks: (1-0, 1.72 ERA)
Tyler Wells: (1-3, 4.18 ERA)

Bet Orioles Rays BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-140) -1.5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Friday for their first game of this series. Baltimore is coming off a win where they hit a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

More MLB Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 20

Jon Conahan  •  1h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
MLB
how to bet on the houston astros in texas
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 19
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
Astros
Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2022
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 18
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 18 2022
MLB
Mets
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 18
Jon Conahan  •  May 18 2022
More MLB News