MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

To help gamblers better grasp today’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers, we’ll go over a few games below. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams going at it on Friday.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 20)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mariners vs Red Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Mariners: (17-22)

Red Sox: (16-22)

Robbie Ray: (4-3, 4.62 ERA)

Michael Wacha: (3-0, 1.38 ERA)

The Red Sox got a huge win on Thursday night after Trevor Story belted three home runs. This Red Sox team is in a weird position right now, but this is a series where they can capatilze on a struggling Mariners squad.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Cubs: (15-22)

Diamondbacks: (19-21)

Humberto Castellanos: (2-1, 4,15 ERA)

Kyle Hendricks: (2-3, 1.05 ERA)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have actually played decent baseball to start the season. Most people expected them to struggle, and although it’s early, this Diamondback team might actually be a sleeper team in the National League if they can figure a few things out.

Rangers vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Rangers: (17-20)

Astros: (25-14)

Martin Perez: (2-2, 2.01 ERA)

Cristian Javier: (2-1, 3.20 ERA)

The Texas Rangers looked like they might’ve been turning their season around after a great series against the Los Angeles Angels, but then the Astros came to town. Houston is one of the best teams in baseball and it wouldn’t be surprising if they get a win today.

Orioles vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 20)

Rays: (23-15)

Orioles: (15-24)

Jalen Beeks: (1-0, 1.72 ERA)

Tyler Wells: (1-3, 4.18 ERA)

The Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Friday for their first game of this series. Baltimore is coming off a win where they hit a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

