MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
To help bettors better understand Monday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers, we’ll go over a few games below. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams going at it.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 23)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mariners vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 23)

Mariners: (17-25)
A’s: (17-26)

Zach Logue: (2-2, 2.04 ERA)
Marco Gonzales: (2-4, 3.08 ERA)

Bet A’s Mariners BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +145 -165 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-155) -1,5 (+135) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners are going to meet on Monday for the first game of their series. Seattle desperately needs to sweep the series to get back into contention in the American League West.

Cubs vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 23)

Cubs: (16-24)
Reds: (12-29)

Vladimir Gutierrez: (0-5, 8.65 ERA)
Drew Smyly: (1-5, 3.97 ERA)

Bet Reds Cubs BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-150) -1.5 (+130) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs are going to be meeting on Monday for their first game of a four-game series. The Reds are coming into this one after a huge win against the Toronto Blue Jays, which could be the spark that this squad needed.

Guardians vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 23)

Guardians: (17-20)
Astros: (27-15)

TBD: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Luis Garcia: (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Bet Guardians Astros BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The scorching hot Houston Astros are going to be taking on a struggling Cleveland Guardians team on Monday for their first game of a three-game series. This is a series that the Astros should be able to come away with if they play their best baseball.

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 23)

Yankees: (29-12)
Orioles: (17-25)

Gerrit Cole: (4-0, 2.89 ERA)
Jordan Lyles: (2-4, 4.11 ERA)

Bet Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +250 -320 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+125) -1.5 (-145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles are going to be meeting again on Monday after playing a four-game series a week ago. This time around will only be a three-game series, but it would make sense if the Yankees dominate once again, just like they did a week ago.

