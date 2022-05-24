MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll go over a few games below to help gamblers better understand Tuesday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. With some of baseball’s best teams competing, we should be able to profit.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 24)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mariners vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 24)

Mariners: (18-25)

A’s: (17-29)

George Kirby: (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

James Kaprielian: (0-2, 4.50 ERA)

The Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners are going to meet once again on Tuesday for their second game of a three-game series. The Mariners ended up winning the first game, 7-6.

Cubs vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 24)

Cubs: (17-24)

Reds: (12-29)

Tyler Mahle: (2-4, 5.23 ERA)

Marcus Stroman: (1-4, 4.88 ERA)

The Chicago Cubs were able to come away with an impressive 7-4 victory in the first game of the series and it would be likely if they continue to dominate in game 2 with Marcus Stroman getting the start.

Guardians vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 24)

Guardians: (18-20)

Astros: (27-16)

Zach Plesac: (1-3, 4.42 ERA)

Framber Valdez: (3-2, 2.68 ERA)

The Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros are going to meet on Tuesday for their second game of a three-game series. Surprisingly, the Guardians were able to come away with a 6-1 victory in game 1 of this series.

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 24)

Yankees: (29-13)

Orioles: (18-25)

Bruce Zimmerman: (2-2, 3.48 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery: (0-1, 3.35 ERA)

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing one in game 1 of this series against the Baltimore Orioles, 6-4. With the Yankees now losing three games in a row, it would be likely if they find a way to get back on track in game 2.

