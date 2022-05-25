News

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Below, we’ll go through a few games to assist gamblers in better understanding the MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Wednesday’s games. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams competing.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 25)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Mariners vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 25)

Mariners: (18-26)
A’s: (18-27)

Robbie Ray: (4-4, 4.77 ERA)
Paul Blackburn: (4-0, 1.91 ERA)

Bet A's Mariners
Moneyline +150 -170 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-140) -1,5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Seattle Mariners have been playing disappointing baseball to start the season and that didn’t change on Tuesday after they lost the second game of a three-game series against the Oakland A’s. The winner of Wednesday’s contest will win the series.

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Cubs vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 25)

Cubs: (18-24)
Reds: (12-30)

Kyle Hendricks: (2-4, 4.89 ERA)
Luis Castillo: (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Bet Reds Cubs
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Despite taking on one of the worst teams in all of baseball, the Chicago Cubs have played excellent to start this four-game series. The Cubs have already won the first two games and are looking to take the series on Wednesday.

Guardians vs Astros Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 25)

Guardians: (18-21)
Astros: (28-16)

Cal Quantrill: (1-2, 3.48 ERA)
Cristian Javier: (2-2, 2.682.87ERA)

Bet Guardians Astros
Moneyline +179 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-115) -1.5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians have both won one game apiece in this three-game series. The Astros are looking to win another series on Wednesday and it would be likely if they accomplish that.

Orioles vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 25)

Yankees: (30-13)
Orioles: (18-26)

JP Sears: (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Tyler Wells: (1-3, 4.41 ERA)

Bet Orioles Yankees
Moneyline +140 -160 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-140) -1.5 (+120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Yankees were able to get back on track after losing three games in a row on Tuesday. With this game being the third and final one of the series, it seems likely that the New York Yankees should be able to close out the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB News
