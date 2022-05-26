News

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Yankees

Below, we’ll go over a few games to help gamblers better understand MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Thursday’s games. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams competing.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 26)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Rangers: (19-23)
A’s: (19-27)

Frankie Montas: (2-4, 3.55 ERA)
Martin Perez: (3-2, 1.64 ERA)

Bet A’s Rangers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -115 -105 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1,5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. Oakland was recently able to come away with an impressive series win against the Seattle Mariners.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Cubs vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Cubs: (18-25)
Reds: (13-30)

Hunter Greene: (1-6, 5.49 ERA)
Justin Steele: (1-4, 3.82 ERA)

Bet Reds Cubs BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -115 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are going to meet for their fourth and final game of a four-game series. The Cubs currently hold a 2-1 series lead.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Guardians vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Guardians: (18-22)
Tigers: (15-28)

Konnor Pilkington: (0-0, 2.08 ERA)
Tarik Skubal: (3-2, 2.22 ERA)

Bet Guardians Tigers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-170) -1.5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7 (-115) Under 7 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. This will be a competitive American League Central showdown, with the Guardians likely winning the series.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Rays vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Yankees: (31-13)
Rays: (26-17)

Nestor Cortes: (3-1, 1.80 ERA)
Ryan Yarbrough: (0-0, 4.20 ERA)

Bet Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +100 -115 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The best series of the week is finally here as the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays are going to meet for their first game of a four-game series.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
