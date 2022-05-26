MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over a few games to help gamblers better understand MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Thursday’s games. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams competing.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 26)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Rangers: (19-23)

A’s: (19-27)

Frankie Montas: (2-4, 3.55 ERA)

Martin Perez: (3-2, 1.64 ERA)

The Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. Oakland was recently able to come away with an impressive series win against the Seattle Mariners.

Cubs vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Cubs: (18-25)

Reds: (13-30)

Hunter Greene: (1-6, 5.49 ERA)

Justin Steele: (1-4, 3.82 ERA)

The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are going to meet for their fourth and final game of a four-game series. The Cubs currently hold a 2-1 series lead.

Guardians vs Tigers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Guardians: (18-22)

Tigers: (15-28)

Konnor Pilkington: (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Tarik Skubal: (3-2, 2.22 ERA)

The Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers are going to meet on Thursday for their first game of a four-game series. This will be a competitive American League Central showdown, with the Guardians likely winning the series.

Rays vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 26)

Yankees: (31-13)

Rays: (26-17)

Nestor Cortes: (3-1, 1.80 ERA)

Ryan Yarbrough: (0-0, 4.20 ERA)

The best series of the week is finally here as the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays are going to meet for their first game of a four-game series.

