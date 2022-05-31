MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over a few games to help bettors better understand MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Tuesday’s games. We should be able to profit with some of baseball’s best teams competing.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 31)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 31)

Rangers: (23-24)

Rays: (28-20)

Ryan Yarbrough: (0-1, 3.98 ERA)

Martin Perez: (3-2, 1.60 ERA)

The Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays are going to meet on Tuesday for their second game of a four-game series. The Rangers were able to come away with a 9-5 win in game 1.

Red Sox vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 31)

Red Sox: (23-26)

Reds: (16-31)

Michael Wacha: (3-0, 2.83 ERA)

Luis Castillo: (1-2, 4.35 ERA)

The Cincinnati Reds are set to take on the Boston Red Sox in their first game of a two-game series on Tuesday. It would be likely if Boston is able to come away with two impressive wins throughout this series.

Guardians vs Royals Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 31)

Guardians: (20-24)

Royals: (16-31)

Daniel Lynch: (2-3, 3.92 ERA)

Cal Quantrill: (1-3, 3.42 ERA)

The Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals are set to meet on Tuesday for their second game of a three-game series. The Guardians were able to come away with an impressive 7-3 win in game 1.

Angels vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 31)

Yankees: (33-15)

Angels: (27-22)

Noah Syndergaard: (4-2, 3.08 ERA)

Jordan Montgomery: (0-1, 3.30 ERA)

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels are set to meet for their first game of a three-game series. This is going to be one of the best series of the week, with Noah Syndergaard getting the start in game 1 for Los Angeles.

