MLB News and Rumors

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Mets

We’ll go over MLB games to help you better understand Friday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our previews below.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Sites Highlights Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 17)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and starting pitchers.

Braves vs Cubs Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Bet Cubs Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +150 -175 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

Braves: (37-27)
Cubs: (23-40)

Charlie Morton: (4-3, 5.67 ERA)
Keegan Thomspon: (6-2, 3.67 ERA)

The Atlanta Braves are going to be taking on the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has managed to win 14 games in a row. The Braves are going to be coming into this one with a 37-27 record and are 4.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have not won a game in their last 10 and are 23-40.

Charlie Morton (4-3) is going to be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves, while Keegan Thompson (6-2) is going to be on the mound for Chicago.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Nationals vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Bet Nationals Phillies BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -190 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 11 (-105) Under 11 (-115) BetOnline logo

Nationals: (23-43)
Phillies: (33-31)

Ranger Suarez: (4-4, 4.40 ERA)
Joan Adon: (1-10, 6.95 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals will meet on Friday as Philadelphia’s going to be coming into this one winning eight out of their last 10 games.  The Nationals have only managed to win two out of their last 10. Philadelphia currently sits in third place in the National League East, while Washington is in last place of the division.

Ranger Suarez (4-4) is going to be on the mound for Philadelphia. Joan Adon (1-10) is going to be on the mound for Washington.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Rays vs Orioles Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Bet Orioles Rays BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +135 -155 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-125) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

Rays: (35-28)
Orioles: (28-37)

Shane Baz: (0-1, 19.2 ERA)
Dean Kremer: (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles are going to meet on Friday for their first game of the series. The Rays are coming off a disappointing series against the New York Yankees where they ended up getting swept. They’re 35-28 on the year, which sits them in third place of the American League East. The Orioles are going to be coming in at 28-37 and are in last place in the American League East.

Shane Baz (0-1) is going to be on the mound for Tampa Bay, while Dean Kremer (1-1) is going to be on the bump for Baltimore.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Bet Reds Brewers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1,5 (+140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

Brewers: (35-30)
Reds: (23-40)

Hunter Greene: (3-7, 5.10 ERA)
Eric Lauer: (5-2, 3.36 ERA)

We’re going to have a National League central showdown as the Milwaukee Brewers are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers have been one of the worst teams in baseball throughout the past few weeks as they’ve only managed to win two out of their last 10 games and sit at 35-30 on the year. Cincinnati, on the other hand, has had its struggles throughout the years and sits at 23-40.

Eric Lauer (5-2) is going to be on the mound for Milwaukee. Hunter Greene (3-7) is going to be on the mound for Cincinnati.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Giants vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Bet Pirates Giants BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8 (-105) Under 8 (-115) BetOnline logo

Giants: (35-27)
Pirates: (25-37)

Carlos Rodon: (5-4, 3.18 ERA)
Zach Thompson: (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

The San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday for what should be a game in which the Giants come away with a win. San Francisco has managed to win seven of its last 10 games and sits 4.5 games behind the first-place San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Pirates are going to be coming into this one at 25-37 and are 10.5 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals.

Carlos Rodon (5-4) is going to be on the mound for San Francisco. Zack Thompson (3-4) is going to be on the mound for Pittsburgh.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Bet Blue Jays Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -105 -115 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-160) -1,5 (+140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

Yankees: (47-16)
Blue Jays: (37-26)

Jordan Montgomery: (2-1, 2.70 ERA)
Ross Stripling: (3-1, 3.14 ERA)

The best series of the week is going to start on Friday as two American League East powerhouses in the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are going to meet. The Yankees are currently 10 games in front of the second-place Blue Jays in the American League East at 47-16 and have won nine of their last 10 games.

Jordan Montgomery (2-1) is going to be on the mound for New York. Ross Stripling (3-1) is going to be on the mound for Toronto.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

More MLB Betting Offers

Sites Highlights Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | The Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 17)

Jon Conahan  •  29min
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  36min
MLB News and Rumors
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 17
Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
2022 MLB Power Rankings | Which NL and AL Teams are Trending Up?
Jon Conahan  •  12h
MLB News and Rumors
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On June 16
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 16 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB Picks and Parlays Today | The Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 16)
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 16 2022
More MLB News and Rumors News