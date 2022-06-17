MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll go over MLB games to help you better understand Friday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our previews below.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 17)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and starting pitchers.

Braves vs Cubs Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Braves: (37-27)

Cubs: (23-40)

Charlie Morton: (4-3, 5.67 ERA)

Keegan Thomspon: (6-2, 3.67 ERA)

The Atlanta Braves are going to be taking on the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has managed to win 14 games in a row. The Braves are going to be coming into this one with a 37-27 record and are 4.5 games behind the first-place New York Mets. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have not won a game in their last 10 and are 23-40.

Charlie Morton (4-3) is going to be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves, while Keegan Thompson (6-2) is going to be on the mound for Chicago.

Nationals vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Nationals: (23-43)

Phillies: (33-31)

Ranger Suarez: (4-4, 4.40 ERA)

Joan Adon: (1-10, 6.95 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals will meet on Friday as Philadelphia’s going to be coming into this one winning eight out of their last 10 games. The Nationals have only managed to win two out of their last 10. Philadelphia currently sits in third place in the National League East, while Washington is in last place of the division.

Ranger Suarez (4-4) is going to be on the mound for Philadelphia. Joan Adon (1-10) is going to be on the mound for Washington.

Rays vs Orioles Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Rays: (35-28)

Orioles: (28-37)

Shane Baz: (0-1, 19.2 ERA)

Dean Kremer: (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles are going to meet on Friday for their first game of the series. The Rays are coming off a disappointing series against the New York Yankees where they ended up getting swept. They’re 35-28 on the year, which sits them in third place of the American League East. The Orioles are going to be coming in at 28-37 and are in last place in the American League East.

Shane Baz (0-1) is going to be on the mound for Tampa Bay, while Dean Kremer (1-1) is going to be on the bump for Baltimore.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Brewers: (35-30)

Reds: (23-40)

Hunter Greene: (3-7, 5.10 ERA)

Eric Lauer: (5-2, 3.36 ERA)

We’re going to have a National League central showdown as the Milwaukee Brewers are going to be taking on the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers have been one of the worst teams in baseball throughout the past few weeks as they’ve only managed to win two out of their last 10 games and sit at 35-30 on the year. Cincinnati, on the other hand, has had its struggles throughout the years and sits at 23-40.

Eric Lauer (5-2) is going to be on the mound for Milwaukee. Hunter Greene (3-7) is going to be on the mound for Cincinnati.

Giants vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Giants: (35-27)

Pirates: (25-37)

Carlos Rodon: (5-4, 3.18 ERA)

Zach Thompson: (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

The San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday for what should be a game in which the Giants come away with a win. San Francisco has managed to win seven of its last 10 games and sits 4.5 games behind the first-place San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Pirates are going to be coming into this one at 25-37 and are 10.5 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals.

Carlos Rodon (5-4) is going to be on the mound for San Francisco. Zack Thompson (3-4) is going to be on the mound for Pittsburgh.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 17)

Yankees: (47-16)

Blue Jays: (37-26)

Jordan Montgomery: (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Ross Stripling: (3-1, 3.14 ERA)

The best series of the week is going to start on Friday as two American League East powerhouses in the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are going to meet. The Yankees are currently 10 games in front of the second-place Blue Jays in the American League East at 47-16 and have won nine of their last 10 games.

Jordan Montgomery (2-1) is going to be on the mound for New York. Ross Stripling (3-1) is going to be on the mound for Toronto.

