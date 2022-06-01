MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 1

On Wednesday, there will be plenty of MLB games to make us some great money. Read below for our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help you secure some bankroll.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 1st.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 1): Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-105)

After what the Boston Red Sox did on Tuesday night, it feels likely that this team is going to be able to bounce back and come away with an easy win.

Boston has been one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball to start the season, but with the Cincinnati Reds arguably being the worst team that this league has ever seen on paper, this is a perfect time for Boston to figure things out and get back into the win column.

Hunter Greene is going to get the start here for Cincinnati and that should be great news for Boston. Although Greene is young and has excellent stuff, he has a 5.89 ERA throughout the year and a 2-6 record.

Take the Red Sox Moneyline.

Picks Reds Red Sox BetOnline Free Play Odds +175 -210

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 1): New York Yankees ML (-180)

Whenever Nestor Cortes is going to be on the mound for the New York Yankees, it seems like a great time to take them. Cortes has been one of the top pitchers in all of baseball to start the season and that’s been evident by his 1.70 ERA and 0.85 WHIP throughout nine games pitched.

He’s also struck out 61 hitters in 53 Innings and should continue that dominance against the Angels, despite them being one of the better offenses in baseball.

The Yankees were able to come away with an impressive win in game 1 of the series, 9-1, and are going to look to do the same thing on Wednesday.

Take the Yankees’ ML.

Picks Angels Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +155 -180

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 1): Seattle Mariners ML (-145)

The Seattle Mariners came through for us yesterday after playing some disappointing baseball to start the season. With them taking on a below-average Baltimore Orioles team, it seems like a great time to be all over them once again.

The Mariners were able to come away with a 10-0 win in game 1 of this series and it would be likely if they continue dominating with Robbie Ray getting the start.

Robbie Ray has kept hitters in the current Baltimore Orioles lineup to just a .257 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 36.8%.

Take the Mariners’ ML.

Picks Orioles Mariners BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -145

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be the three picks that we talked about above. We were able to hit our parlay of the day yesterday and it looks like this could be another one that we cash on.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +413 parlay odds at BetOnline.

