MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 10

Jon Conahan
There will be plenty of MLB games on Friday for us to make some money. We have an opportunity to continue our hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Come check them out below.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 10th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 10): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-140)

The first game of a three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds will take place on Friday.

Luis Castillo has held hitters in the Cardinals lineup to a .250 batting average in 182 plate appearances and a strikeout rate above 23%. The average exit velocity for hitters is only 86.9 MPH, which could indicate that Cincinnati will win this game.

St. Louis, on the other hand, has been able to swing the bats at a high level this season, with the fifth-best batting average in baseball. Although it may be difficult to replicate their success with Luis Castillo on the mound on Friday, it is likely that they will be able to scrape together a few runs.

Take the Cardinals ML.

Picks Reds Cardinals BetOnline Free Play
Odds +120 -140 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 10): Tampa Bay Rays ML (+100)

This weekend’s series between the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays could be intriguing. Both teams are among the best in the American League, but it appears like Tampa Bay will be able to win this one.

They should be confident with Drew Rasmussen on the mound. Despite the small sample size, he has limited the current Minnesota Twins lineup to a. 125 batting average.

Take the Rays Moneyline.

Picks Rays Twins BetOnline Free Play
Odds +100 -120 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 10): New York Yankees -1.5 (-125)

For our last pick of the day, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Chicago Cubs by -1.5 runs. When looking at the type of work that the Yankees have been able to put in this season, they should be able to take down a below-average Chicago Cubs squad.

Luis Severino is going to be on the mound for the Yankees and that is great news for them. He has held hitters in the Chicago Cubs lineup to just a .125 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 25%.

Take the Yankees’ -1.5.

Picks Cubs Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Odds +205 -225 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is only going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above for some great odds. This is one of my favorite parlays that I have put together this season and we have hit multiple throughout the year already.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +528 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
