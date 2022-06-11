MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 11

There will be plenty of MLB games on Saturday for us to make some money with 16 games. We have an opportunity to continue our hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Come check them out below!

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 11th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 11): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-170)

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be taking on a Cincinnati Reds team that is not as bad as many people are saying they are. Although we have been on record saying multiple times that the Reds might go down as one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball history, the Oakland Athletics are actually worse than them.

Putting that all to the side, the St. Louis Cardinals should be able to come away with a win on Saturday with Adam Wainwright getting the start. Hitters in the current Cincinnati Reds lineup have found success against Wainwright in the past, but that should change today.

Hunter Greene is also going to be on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds and the youngster has not had the start to his MLB career that he was necessarily hoping for.

Take the Cardinals ML.

Picks Reds Cardinals BetOnline Free Play Odds +150 -170

RELATED: MLB Props Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 11): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-135)

The Tampa Bay Rays were not able to come through for us on Friday, but it looks like a great time to back them again. They realize that if they continue losing games, they are going to be in a tough position later in the season. With them taking on the Minnesota Twins, it is not going to be an easy task for them. However, with Chi Chi Gonzalez starting for Minnesota, they should be able to put up a decent amount of runs.

Gonzalez has only thrown three innings this season and has given up three earned runs. In those three innings, he has already managed to give up two home runs.

Take the Rays Moneyline.

Picks Twins Rays BetOnline Free Play Odds +115 -135

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 11): Milwaukee Brewers ML (-150)

This line feels like somewhat of a trap but we have to remember that the Milwaukee Brewers have played horrible baseball in their last 10 games, only winning one of those games.

They ended up getting embarrassed against the Washington Nationals on Friday, 11-5. However, everybody knows that Milwaukee is a much more talented team than Washington, and this little stretch that they are going through should end soon.

Eric Lauer is going to be on the mound for Milwaukee and he has held hitters in the Washington Nationals lineup to a .262 batting average with an average exit velocity of only 86 mph.

Take the Brewers’ ML.

Picks Nationals Brewers BetOnline Free Play Odds +130 -150

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. If you want to be on the safer side of things, you could hold out on the Tampa Bay Rays, but they should be able to come through for us if they play their best baseball.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +360 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers