MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 11

There will be plenty of MLB games on Sunday for us to make some money, including plenty of afternoon games. Come check out our MLB picks and parlays below to profit with us.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 12th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 12): Houston Astros -1.5 (-115)

The Houston Astros are a team that hasn’t necessarily played great baseball throughout their past 10 games, only winning five out of their last 10. However, with them taking on a Marlins team that could implode at any moment and the Marlins winning the first two games of the series, it seems like a good time for the Astros to get back on track.

When also factoring in that Justin Verlander is going to be on the mound, it makes this pick even better. He has held hitters in the current Miami Marlins lineup to a .227 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of nearly 30%.

Take the Astros ML.

Picks Marlins Astros BetOnline Free Play Odds +200 -250

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 12): Toronto Blue Jays ML (-130)

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a few at disappointing games throughout the past week, but that should change on Sunday as they look to win this series against the Detroit Tigers. After a 3-1 loss on Saturday, the Blue Jays should be coming out with something to prove at the plate.

The analytics wouldn’t necessarily tell us to take this pick because Ross Stripling hasn’t found much success against the current Detroit Tigers lineup, but he should be able to settle down on Sunday. If Toronto can come out and swing the bats just like everybody knows they can, the pitching shouldn’t matter too much.

Take the Blue Jays Moneyline.

Picks Tigers Blue Jays BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -130

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 12): New York Yankees -1.5 (+100)

Taking the New York Yankees to win by -1.5 runs can certainly get boring after a while, but making money is never something we don’t love doing. The Yankees have been able to play great baseball throughout the entire season and at this point in the year, there is no debating that they aren’t the best team in the league.

Today is another day that the Yankee should be able to dominate the Chicago Cubs as Jameson Taillon is going to be on the mound. He has held hitters in the current Chicago Cubs lineup to a ,250 batting average and an average velocity below 84.5 mph.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

Picks Nationals Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +180 -220

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

For our parlay of the day, let’s go with the three picks that we spoke about above and also the Atlanta Braves to win their game outright against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +837 parlay odds at BetOnline.

