MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 13

There will be plenty of MLB games on Monday to make us money. Come check out our MLB picks and parlays below to profit with us. We hit another parlay yesterday, which was our fourth in less than two weeks.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 13th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 13): Houston Astros ML (-160)

Cristian Javier will take the mound, and has only allowed a .219 batting average and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate against the Texas Rangers offense. All of this occurred over the course of 73 plate appearances, implying that the sample size is quite substantial. When looking at his overall season on the mound, he has been great thus far. He’s currently 3-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 44.2 innings, striking out 56 hitters.

The Astros’ ability to excel on both sides of the ball is one of the reasons they’re one of the best teams in baseball. They currently have the sixth-most home runs in baseball. They now have the second-best ERA in MLB, trailing only the New York Yankees with a 3.03 ERA.

Take the Astros ML.

Picks Rangers Astros BetOnline Free Play Odds +140 -160

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 13): Chicago White Sox ML (-135)

Rony Garcia will get the start for Detroit, which isn’t exactly good news for them. He’s allowed the Chicago White Sox lineup to hit .350 against him, with an average exit velocity of 92.9 MPH.

The Chicago White Sox will have Johnny Cueto on the mound, and similar to the Detroit Tigers, this isn’t good news for Chicago. The current Detroit Tigers lineup has a. 333 batting average against him, with an average exit velocity of nearly 92.5 MPH.

However, the White Sox have the potential to win this game if they come out and play the way that everyone knows they can. They should be able to win this game if they can string together a few runs.

Take the White Sox Moneyline.

Picks Tigers White Sox BetOnline Free Play Odds +115 -135

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 13): Atlanta Braves ML (-145)

It’s somewhat questionable why this line is only -145, but instead of worrying about that, we’re going to hammer it. Ian Anderson has done a great job against the Washington Nationals throughout his career as hitters have yet to get a hit against him in nearly 10 plate appearances. He’s also struck out 50% of those hitters and should continue dominating a Washington Nationals lineup that is one of the worst in baseball.

The Braves are also coming into this one on an 11-game winning streak.

Take the Braves ML.

Picks Nationals Braves BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -145

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is only going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. We could maybe add the St. Louis Cardinals moneyline, but they’re a bit inconsistent at times so let’s be safe here.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +377 parlay odds at BetOnline.

