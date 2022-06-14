MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 14

Jon Conahan
how to bet on the toronto blue jays in ontario

There will be plenty of MLB games on Tuesday to make us money. Come check out our MLB picks and parlays below to profit with us. We hit another parlay yesterday, which was our fifth in less than two weeks. It was also our second in two days.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’ll go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors a parlay of the day for June 14th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 14): New York Yankees -1.5 (-110)

The New York Yankees currently lead Major League Baseball in home runs, slugging, and OPS, as well as having the league’s ninth-best batting average. With a 2.85 team ERA, the Yankees have the best team ERA in all of baseball.

Gerrit Cole is going to be on the mound and he’s had a great career versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s held hitters to a .253 batting average and has a 33.9% strikeout rate.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

Picks Rays Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Odds +190 -235 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 14): Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-105)

For our second pick of the day, let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to win this game by -1.5 runs. The Blue Jays are going to be coming into this one after an easy win on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles as they were able to come away with an 11-1 victory. With them needing to continue winning games in the American League East so that they can catch the New York Yankees, these are games the Blue Jays are taking seriously and that’s perfect for us.

Yusei Kikuchi is going to be on the mound for Toronto in this one and he’s held the current Baltimore Orioles lineup to a .143 batting average and an average exit velocity below 88 MPH.

Take the Blue Jays -1.5.

Picks Orioles Blue Jays BetOnline Free Play
Odds +170 -200 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 14): Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-150)

During this huge winning streak for the Atlanta Braves, they’ve often come through for us and we’re going to look for them to do the same thing once again on Tuesday.

With Max Fried getting the start here for them, it feels like a great time to continue backing them. He’s currently 6-2 with a 1.04 WHIP and a 2.2 ERA. The Nationals have one of the worst lineups in baseball, so he should continue dominating.

Take the Braves -1.5.

Picks Nationals Braves BetOnline Free Play
Odds +200 -250 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

For our parlay of the day, let’s go with the three picks that we talked about above. Our parlays have been hot recently, so let’s hit another tonight.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +521 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB
