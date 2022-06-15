MLB Picks and Parlays Today | The Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 15)

On Wednesday, there will be plenty of MLB games to make us money. To profit with us, check out our MLB picks and parlays below. Recently, our picks have been extremely profitable, with five parlays hit in less than two weeks. We haven’t had a losing day in quite some time, so join us and make some money on MLB prop bets.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Let’s go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors our MLB parlay of the day for June 15th.

Best MLB Parlays Today (June 15): Minnesota Twins Moneyline (-140)

Bet Mariners Twins Play Moneyline Odds +120 -140

Both teams were expected to be among the best in the American League heading into the season. As of now, it appears like Minnesota will be the squad that everyone predicted. Seattle on the other hand, not so much.

Minnesota knew going into the season that they’d have to outslug opponents to win games, and they’ve done just that despite injuries to Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Luis Arraez. With a 5.9% K-Walk rate, Seattle starter Marco Gonzales has been a below-average pitcher this season, and things will only get tougher for him against an elite lineup.

The Twins, on the other hand, should get some help from the pitching staff. Sonny Gray will be activated from the injured list and start this one. With a 2.41 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in seven starts this season, the 32-year-old has been incredibly effective throughout the year.

Gray has held the Mariners lineup to just a .222 batting average and a .404 xSLG in his career. His strikeout rate is 25% and hitters’ average exit velocity is only 88.3 miles per hour, suggesting that he should be able to keep hitters in the Mariners lineup at bay in this game.

Take the Twins ML.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Tonight (June 15): New York Yankees Moneyline (-135)

Bet Rays Yankees Play Moneyline Odds +115 -135

The New York Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday should be interesting. The reason behind that is that the New York Yankees have been playing great baseball to start the season, but they’ve struggled against Tampa Bay in the past. The Yankees haven’t won a season series against the Rays since 2019, but are looking for that to change this season.

In game 1, the Yankees came away with a 2-0 win as their pitching continued to be one of the best in baseball. On the season, the Yankees have the lowest team ERA and have given up the third least amount of hits in all of baseball.

With Nestor Cortes getting the start here for the New York Yankees, it feels like a great time to back them. Cortes didn’t have a great outing against the Minnesota Twins in his last appearance, but there’s no reason to believe that he’s going to have any sort of regression throughout the year. He currently has a 1.96 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. He’s thrown against Tampa Bay once this season and threw eight innings while only allowing one earned run and gave up four hits.

Cortes has held hitters in the current Rays lineup to a .218 batting average and at 86.4 mph exit velocity. Shane McClanahan is going to be on the mound for Tampa Bay and he’s held the New York Yankees lineup to a .259 batting average, but the Yankees lineup has an average exit velocity over 90 MPH.

Take the Yankees’ ML.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 15): Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-120)

Bet Nationals Braves Play Moneyline Odds +165 -195

Not betting on the Atlanta Braves right now seems like a terrible idea for sports bettors. It’s still interesting why sports betting sites aren’t giving them some more respect, but instead of worrying about that, let’s continue to make some money from them.

They’re going to be taking on a Washington Nationals team that’s been one of the worst in baseball to start the season. The reason why the Nationals have struggled throughout the years is that they have the worst team ERA in the league at 5.4. Considering how well the Atlanta Braves offense has looked throughout the past few weeks, they should continue putting runs up at a high level on Wednesday.

Atlanta is going to be coming into this one with the 12th-best batting average in all of baseball and they’ve also managed to hit the second most amount of home runs with 94 this year.

Spencer Strider is going to be on the mound for the Atlanta Braves and that could be one thing that’s worrisome in this game. He hasn’t had much success throughout his career in the Major Leagues, but that shouldn’t affect us too much. Against the Washington Nationals, he’s held hitters to a .273 batting average, but he’s gotten a bit lucky as hitters have an xSLG of .671.

Eric Fedde is going to be on the mound for the Washington Nationals and that’s perfect news for Atlanta. Hitters in the Braves lineup are hitting .397 against him and have an xSLG of .754.

Take the Braves -1.5.

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

We almost hit our sixth parlay in less than two weeks yesterday and are looking to do it today. This parlay offers up some great odds and considering that all of these teams have been some of the best in baseball to start the season, it’s one of our most confident parlays of the year.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +439 parlay odds at BetOnline.