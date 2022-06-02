MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 2

There will be plenty of MLB games on Thursday to make us some money. To assist you in making money, read on for our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 2nd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 2): Seattle Mariners ML (-110)

It is somewhat interesting why the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles game three of their series is going to be a pick ’em. The Orioles have been one of the worst teams in baseball all season long, but they actually are a bit better than many people are giving them credit for.

Although the Mariners are going to be coming into this one with the worst record, when looking at them on paper, it’s evident that the Mariners are a much better team. Seattle didn’t come through for us yesterday, but it seems like a great time to take them here as they look to win the series against a below-average Baltimore Orioles team.

Take the Mariners ML.

Picks Orioles Mariners BetOnline Free Play Odds -110 -110

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 2): New York Yankees Game 1 ML (-125)

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels got rained out on Wednesday, and we had this pick for that day. Let’s run with them once again as the Yankees look to take the first game of a double header.

Nestor Cortes has been one of the top pitchers in all of baseball to start the season and that’s been evident by his 1.70 ERA and 0.85 WHIP throughout nine games pitched. He’s also struck out 61 hitters in 53 Innings and should continue that dominance against the Angels, despite them being one of the better offenses in baseball.

The Yankees were able to come away with an impressive win in game 1 of the series, 9-1, and are going to look to do the same thing on Thursday.

Take the Yankees’ ML.

Picks Angels Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +105 -125

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 2): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-135)

The Texas Rangers have managed to play excellent baseball throughout the past few weeks. They’re going to be coming into game 4 of this series winning two of the first three games, but it would seem likely if Tampa Bay is able to get the job done and even the series.

With Corey Kluber on the mound, Tampa Bay has to feel confident about what they should be able to accomplish. He’s held hitters in the Texas Rangers lineup to a .145 batting average and has a strikeout percentage above 35%.

Take the Rays ML.

Picks Rangers Rays BetOnline Free Play Odds +115 -135

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. I also like the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Chicago White Sox outright, but let’s be safe here and just go with these three picks.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +498 parlay odds at BetOnline.

