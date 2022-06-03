MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 3

Jon Conahan
There will be plenty of MLB games on Friday to make us some money. We’ve been hot recently and are looking to continue this hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Check them out below!

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 3rd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 3): Cleveland Guardians ML (-150)

The matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Baltimore Orioles will be interesting. The Orioles have recently been playing decent baseball, but this Guardians club appears to be much better on paper. Shane Bieber will get the start in this one. He’s held the Baltimore Orioles’ lineup to a .188 batting average and has a strikeout rate above 35%. The Guardians should be able to win this game if he pitches as he has throughout his career.

The Guardians should be able to find plenty of success with Bruce Zimmermann starting for the Baltimore Orioles. He’ll be heading into this game with a 4.53 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Take the Guardians ML.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 3): New York Yankees -1.5 (-150)

Whenever the New York Yankees are starting Gerrit Cole, we’re going to take them. The Yankees will play their third game in 30 hours, but that won’t matter much against a below-average Detroit Tigers team.

The current Tigers lineup is only hitting .215 against Cole and he’s struck out more than 30% of batters he has faced. The Yankees should be able to keep swinging the bats at a high level with Elvin Rodriguez taking the mound for Detroit. Throughout his young career, the youngster has struggled to find success, having already surrendered eight runs in 11.2 innings.

Take the Yankees’ -1.5.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 3): Boston Red Sox ML (-160)

The Boston Red Sox have been an interesting team to start the 2022 season. They’re one of those teams that are eventually going to get going, but they’ve played below-average baseball to start the year. They’re going to be taking on an interesting Oakland Athletics team that might not be as bad as a lot of people are saying they are.

With Nathan Eovaldi getting the start here for the Boston Red Sox, it feels like a good time to take them. He’s had two great starts in his last two games, including throwing a complete game against the Baltimore Orioles, and the game before that he struck out 11 against the Seattle Mariners. With how bad Oakland has been offensively this year, let’s ride with Boston to win this one outright.

Take the Red Sox ML.

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. We’ve managed to win two out of our last three parlays and are looking to make that three out of four tonight.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +351 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB
