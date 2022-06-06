MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 6

Jon Conahan
There will be plenty of MLB games on Monday to make us money. We’ve been hot recently and are looking to continue this hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Check them out below.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 6th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 6): Arizona Diamondbacks ML (+105)

Arizona is currently in a slump, but it would make sense if they rebound against the Cincinnati Reds. They should be quite confident about what they’ll be able to achieve today with Madison Bumgarner getting the start. He’s held hitters in the Cincinnati Reds lineup to a .270 batting average while striking them out roughly 30% of the time.

It seems like an even better time to pick Arizona considering that Hunter Greene is on the mound. He has a 2-7 record, a 6.19 ERA, and a 1.52 WHIP this year.

Take the Diamondbacks ML.

Picks Diamondbacks Reds BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -125 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 6): Houston Astros ML (-160)

The Houston Astros have undoubtedly been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season and that shouldn’t change on Monday against a struggling Seattle Mariners team.

Cristian Javier is going to be on the mound for Houston and that should be great news for them. He’s held hitters in the current Seattle Mariners lineup to just a .121 batting average. Robbie Ray is going to be on the mound for Seattle, and while he does have good stuff, he’s struggled to start the season.

Take the Astros ML.

Picks Mariners Astros BetOnline Free Play
Odds +140 -160 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 6): Toronto Blue Jays ML (-165)

This line for the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals game doesn’t make much sense. It would make sense if Toronto was a much heavier favorite on the Moneyline, but instead of worrying about that, we’re going to hammer the Blue Jays to win this one outright.

Ross Stripling is going to be on the mound for Toronto and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick. He’s held hitters in the Kansas City Royals lineup to just a .121 batting average.

Take the Blue Jays ML.

Picks Royals Blue Jays BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -165 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. We’ve managed to win three out of our last four parlays and you’re looking to stay hot on Monday.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +435 parlay odds at BetOnline.

