MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 7

There will be plenty of MLB games on Tuesday to make us money. We have an opportunity to continue our hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Check them out below.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 7th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 7): Miami Marlins ML (-180)

Although this play doesn’t give us great value, taking the Miami Marlins to beat the Washington Nationals outright on Tuesday night feels like a great bet. Washington has been one of the worst teams in baseball throughout the entire year and even with the Marlins struggling for parts of the season, they should be able to come away with a win.

Joan Adon is going to get the start for the Nationals and that’s great news for Miami’s struggling offense. He is currently 1-9 with a 5.9 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.

Take the Marlins ML.

Picks Nationals Marlins BetOnline Free Play Odds +155 -180

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 7): Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-120)

Our favorite play of the night is going to be taking the Atlanta Braves to beat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs. When looking at the past few weeks, this Braves squad looks like they have the potential to make a deep run just as they did a year ago. Atlanta has managed to win seven out of their last 10 games and has looked dominant while doing so.

With Cole Irvin getting the start for Oakland, it feels like a great time to be all over Atlanta. Hitters in the Atlanta Braves’ current lineup are hitting .588 against Irvin and have an average exit velocity of 94 mph.

Take the Braves -1.5.

Picks A’s Braves BetOnline Free Play Odds +195 -240

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 7): Chicago White Sox ML (+105)

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t necessarily played their best baseball in the past 10 games with a 5-5 record. However, whenever the Dodgers are struggling, that doesn’t usually last for too long. They’re going to be taking on a tough Chicago White Sox team, so the struggles could continue.

Michael Kopech is going to be on the mound for the Chicago White Sox and that’s going to be the reason behind this pick. He currently has a 2.2 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 45 innings pitched this season.

Take the White Sox ML.

Picks White Sox Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +105 -125

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above and for the Houston Astros to beat the Seattle Mariners outright.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +713 parlay odds at BetOnline.

