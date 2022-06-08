MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 8

There will be plenty of MLB games on Wednesday to make us money. We have an opportunity to continue our hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Check them out below!

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 8th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 8): Cincinnati Reds ML (-115)

The Reds have shown in the first two games of the series that they may not be as bad as many expected. They should be able to find some success again on Wednesday as Merrill Kelly will be on the mound and they have a .300 batting average against him.

Mike Minor will take the mound, and he has pitched well against the current Arizona Diamondbacks lineup. The Diamondbacks’ lineup is only hitting .222 against Mike Minor, and their xBA is only.185. Hitters also have an average exit velocity of less than 87 MPH.

Take the Reds ML.

Picks Diamondbacks Reds BetOnline Free Play Odds +100 -115

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 8): Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-120)

The Atlanta Braves didn’t come through for us on Tuesday night, but it feels like another great night to back them.

With Ian Anderson getting the ball here for the Atlanta Braves, they should be able to keep a below-average Oakland Athletics team at bay. Anderson does not have any previous starts against the Oakland Athletics throughout his career, but he has been known as being one of the best young pitchers in all of baseball.

Take the Braves -1.5.

Picks A’s Braves BetOnline Free Play Odds +195 -240

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 8): New York Yankees ML (-170)

Whenever “Nasty Nestor” is going to get the start for the New York Yankees, we are going to have to put some money on them. He is now in the same ballpark as when Gerrit Cole is going to be on the mound and that is simply because of how well he has pitched throughout the year.

The Yankees are taking on a tough Minnesota Twins team, but they were able to come away with a huge win in game 1. When also factoring in that Nestor Cortes currently has a 1.5 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP, it seems like the perfect time to back the New York Yankees tonight.

Take the Yankees ML.

Picks Twins Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +150 -170

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is only going to be taking two picks that we talked about above. Although I do like the Cincinnati Reds to win their game, let’s not put our parlay at risk with them losing.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +191 parlay odds at BetOnline.

