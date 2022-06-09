MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 9

There will be plenty of MLB games on Thursday for us to make some money. We have an opportunity to continue our hot stretch with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Find them below!

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for June 9th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 9): Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-135)

Our favorite play of the day is going to be taking the Atlanta Braves to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by -1.5 runs. The reason behind this pick is that Max Fried is going to be on the mound for Atlanta and he has held hitters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup to a .154 batting average.

JT Brubaker Is going to be on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates and hitters in the Atlanta Braves lineup are currently hitting .381 against him and have an average exit velocity of nearly 90 MPH. If they can continue barreling up the baseball against him, this should be a game that Atlanta comes away with.

Take the Braves -1.5.

Picks Pirates Braves BetOnline Free Play Odds +220 -275

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 9): Boston Red Sox ML (+110)

Although I am a bit skeptical about this pick because Shohei Ohtani is going to be on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels, the Angels have still managed to lose 14 games in a row.

It is just one of those things where it feels like we have to put money on the Red Sox considering that they are going to be getting plus odds. The Red Sox have also been scorching hot lately and although they have not found that much success against Shohei, they are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Take the Red Sox Moneyline.

Picks Red Sox Angels BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -130

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 9): New York Yankees -1.5 (-125)

The New York Yankees did not come through for us yesterday and that was certainly unfortunate. However, if the Yankees can find a way to get back on track against a tough Minnesota Twins team, it is going to be in this one. The reason for that is Gerrit Cole is going to be on the mound.

Throughout his career against the current Minnesota Twins lineup, he has held hitters to a .208 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 31.5%. On the flip side of that, Dylan Bundy should not be able to find much success against the current New York Yankees lineup as he currently has a 5.57 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Take the Yankees’ -1.5.

Picks Twins Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +150 -170

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is only going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above for some great odds.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +558 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers