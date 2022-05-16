MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 16

Jon Conahan
We’re not going to have as many MLB games today as usual, but we still have a great chance to make some money. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 16th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 16): Miami Marlins (+115)

The Marlins will enter this game with a record of 15-19, and with three wins in their past ten games, this could be an indication that they’re about to enter a slump, as some predicted before the season began.

However, because of their youth, this Marlins team boasts one of the most intriguing pitching staffs in baseball, and those guys will have to figure it out in a series like this. On Monday, there’s no reason why a pitcher like Sandy Alcantara can’t shove against a below-average Washington Nationals offense.

In his career, Sandy Alcantara has pitched well against the current Washington Nationals lineup, holding hitters to a .214 batting average with a 4.19 FIP. The average exit velocity for hitters is only 86.9 mph, which could indicate that he’ll once again shut down a below-average Nationals lineup.

Take the Marlins -1.5.

Picks Nationals Marlins BetOnline Free Play
Odds +155 -180 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 16): Chicago Cubs ML (-150)

When it comes to this game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs, it’s difficult to predict who will win. The current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup has done a fantastic job against Wade Miley, but the Pirates may easily come out and get no-hit again, as we saw on Sunday. Wade Miley’s FIP is 5.53, and hitters in the current Pittsburgh Pirates lineup are hitting over .350 against him.

Given how horrible the Pirates looked over the weekend against the Cincinnati Reds, possibly the worst team in baseball history, let’s hope the trend continues here and Wade Miley finally settles down against this Pittsburgh Pirates team.

The Cubs can be sneaky good at times and that’s what we need here.

Take the Cubs Moneyline.

Picks Pirates Cubs BetOnline Free Play
Odds +130 -150 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 16): Houston Astros ML (+105)

To me, this play is the lock of the night and I’m shocked that we can get plus odds here considering how bad the Boston Red Sox have looked recently.

I do have some worries because Odorizzi hasn’t found much success against the current Red Sox lineup, allowing hitters to hit over .300 against him, but Houston has also lit up Garrett Whitlock. Hitters are currently hitting over .300 against him and have an average exit velocity of over 91 MPH.

Take the Astros ML.

Picks Astros Red Sox BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -125 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is going be taking the three picks that we spoke about above. I also like the Angels against the Rangers with Syndergaard on the mound, but the Rangers seem to be figuring it out a bit more recently.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +634 parlay odds at BetOnline.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
