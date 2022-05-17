MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 17

We’re going to have a ton of MLB games on Tuesday to make us some money. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll with us.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 17th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 17): New York Yankees -1.5 (+115)

The New York Yankees have obviously been one of baseball’s best teams to begin the season, and given how bad the Baltimore Orioles have been, this is a game that the Yankees should easily win. When you consider that Spenser Watkins will start for the Orioles, this is an excellent opportunity to bet on the Yankees – 1.5.

For the Baltimore Orioles, Spenser Watkins will get the start. Despite the small sample size, the Yankees were able to get Spenser Watkins out in just six at-bats in their first encounter with him.

Watkins has a 5.19 ERA in 26 innings pitched with only 13 strikeouts. The Yankees should continue to swing the bat at a high level and win easily in game 2.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

Picks Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +190 -235

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 17): Blue Jays ML (-145)

Despite struggling early in the season, both of these teams have the potential to be among the best in baseball. The current Toronto Blue Jays lineup has done a fantastic job against Logan Gilbert during his brief stint against them. Hitters are hitting .375 against him and he has a 6.1 FIP.

Let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to win this game outright based on that information and how well Jose Berrios has performed against the Seattle Mariners throughout his career. Jose Berrios will get the start, which is great news for Toronto. He has a .233 batting average against the Seattle Mariners’ lineup and a FIP under 2.

Seattle has the talent to win here, but given how bad they’ve been lately, the Blue Jays should be able to take advantage at home.

Take the Blue Jays Moneyline.

Picks Mariners Blue Jays BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -145

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 17): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

The last pick of the day is going to be taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks by -1.5 runs. When looking at this game, the first thing that’s going to jump out here is how well the current Los Angeles Dodgers lineup has swung the bat against Merrill Kelly.

Hitters in the current Los Angeles Dodgers lineup have hit .365 against Kelly and he also has a FIP of nearly 5. The Dodgers have one of the best lineups in all of baseball and considering how well they’ve been able to swing the bat against him throughout 145 plate appearances, this feels like a time where the Dodgers are going to continue swinging the bat at a high level and come away with a win in game 2.

Take the Dodgers -1.5.

Picks Diamondbacks Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +165 -195

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. I like all three of these picks and I’m also going to add the Miami Marlins to beat the Washington Nationals outright. The Marlins looked great in the first game of the series as they were able to come away with an impressive 8-2 victory.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +843 parlay odds at BetOnline.

