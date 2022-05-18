MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 18

On Wednesday, we’ll have a bunch of MLB games to make some money. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll with us.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 18th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 18): New York Mets -1.5 (+115)

The Mets are a far superior team than the Cardinals on paper, but the Cardinals are one of those teams that simply know how to win games. The Mets have Max Scherzer on the mound tonight, which makes it a terrific time for them to get a big win. Max Scherzer has held the St Louis Cardinals lineup to a .156 batting average and an average exit velocity of only 84 MPH.

We could have some concerns here because the Mets can also struggle to score runs when they aren’t on their game, but the Cardinals shouldn’t be able to score many runs against Max Scherzer, which will help us win this bet.

Take the Mets -1.5.

Picks Cardinals Mets BetOnline Free Play Odds +155 -180

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 18): New York Yankees -1.5 (-150)

With Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Baltimore Orioles, this could be a favorable sign that the Yankees will win the third game of this series. The current New York Yankees lineup is hitting better than .300 against Lyles, with an xSLG of .412. His FIP is over 5.5, and the Yankees will aim to exploit him once more on Wednesday.

The fact that Gerrit Cole will start for the New York Yankees makes this pick the lock of the night, since Baltimore has struggled against him in the past. Gerrit Cole has a FIP of 2.5 and has held hitters to a .200 batting average against the current Baltimore Orioles lineup.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

Picks Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +225 -280

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 18): San Diego Padres ML (+135)

The Padres have been firing on all cylinders, with their offense and pitching ranking among the best in baseball. With Zack Wheeler taking the mound for the Phillies, the Padres may find it tougher to win this game. Zack Wheeler has held hitters to a .180 batting average and has a FIP under 2 against the current Padres lineup.

Blake Snell, on the other hand, has been outstanding versus Philadelphia. Snell has a 31.1 percent strikeout rate and has held hitters in the current Phillies lineup to a. 139 batting average.

Take the Padres Moneyline.

Picks Padres Phillies BetOnline Free Play Odds +135 -150

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. We could also add the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Diamondbacks by -1.5, but the odds aren’t great so there’s no reason to do so here.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +724 parlay odds at BetOnline.

