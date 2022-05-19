MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 19

On Thursday, we’ll have a bunch of MLB games to make some money. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll with us.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 19th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 19): Arizona Diamondbacks ML (-110)

The Diamondbacks are coming off a tough series sweep, but they’re a better team than the Cubs and should be able to get a win here today.

Zac Gallen has always had high-level stuff, but based on how things are looking so far this season, he could win the Cy Young Award. He’ll be heading into this one with a 2-0 record in six appearances. He has a 1.05 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP.

The current Chicago Cubs lineup has had little success against Zac Gallen. Hitters are only hitting .194 against him, and his FIP is under 3.35.

Take the Diamondbacks ML.

Picks Cubs Diamondbacks BetOnline Free Play Odds -110 -110

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with give

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 19): New York Yankees -1.5 (-120)

The New York Yankees didn’t come through for us on Wednesday, but with them looking to get a series sweep against the Baltimore Orioles, it would make sense if this team comes out firing on all cylinders.

Jordan Montgomery is going to get the start here and the current Baltimore Orioles team hasn’t been able to find much success against him. Their xBA is just .238 and his FIP is below 3.75.

When looking at what Bruce Zimmerman has done for the Orioles against the current New York Yankees lineup, it makes this pick even better. Hitters in the Yankees lineup are hitting over .340 against him and have an average exit velocity of 91.4 mph.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

Picks Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +165 -195

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 19): Houston Astros -1.5 (-105)

The Texas Rangers are coming off a series where they were able to take down a tough Los Angeles Angels team in all three games. This is certainly a step in the right direction for the Rangers as they look to sneak their way up into the top spot in the American League West. After a disappointing start to the season, the Rangers look to finally be figuring things out, which was expected.

However, tonight with Framber Valdez getting the start, let’s go with the Houston Astros to win this game by -1.5. Hitters in the current Texas Rangers lineup have done a decent job against Valdez throughout his career, hitting .258 against him. Valdez has had great stuff to start the season and if the Astros come out and swing the bat the way that everybody knows they can, they should be able to get a win here.

Take the Astros -1.5.

Picks Rangers Astros BetOnline Free Play Odds +175 -210

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. I also do like the Cleveland Guardians to win their game outright against the Cincinnati Reds, so we’re going to add that to our parlay today.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +1089 parlay odds at BetOnline.

