MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 20

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 20th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 20): Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-140)

Given this matchup and the fact that Ranger Suarez is on the mound, the Dodgers may have a difficult time winning this game. The current Los Angeles Dodgers lineup has only mustered a .240 batting average against Suarez, but they’ve been unlucky. Their average exit velocity is nearly 90 mph, and their xSLG is.419.

The Dodgers’ Julio Urias will start this game, and the current Philadelphia Phillies lineup has done well against him. Hitters are batting over .260 against him, and he gave up five earned runs in only six innings pitched the previous time these two teams met.

Although the Phillies dominated them in the series a week ago, Los Angeles will be much better on the mound this time around and that’s going to lead to a Dodgers win.

Take the Dodgers ML.

Picks Phillies Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +120 -140

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 20): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-130)

This matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays will be the lock of the night. The Rays are simply a much better team than the Orioles and that’s going to show on Friday.

The current Baltimore Orioles lineup has done an outstanding job against Jalen Beeks, with hitters batting over .410 against him. Although the sample size is small, it’s still impressive, but it should not happen again on Friday. Jalen Beeks has had a much stronger start to the season this year, going 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP thus far.

Tyler Wells, on the other hand, will get the start for Baltimore. He’s had a rough start to the season, going 1-3 with a 4.18 ERA.

Take the Rays Moneyline.

Picks Orioles Rays BetOnline Free Play Odds +110 -130

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 20): Atlanta Braves ML (-130)

The Miami Marlins are a tough opponent, and Trevor Rogers has great stuff on the mound, but the Braves have the edge here. The current Atlanta Braves lineup has done well against Trevor Rogers. Against him, hitters are hitting .280 with an average exit velocity of over 90 mph.

The current Marlins lineup has a .200 batting average against Charlie Morton, and his FIP is under 2.7. They also have an average exit velocity of less than 85 mph, which could be a bad sign for the Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins have had one of the worst offenses in baseball to start the season, and if the Braves can just score a couple of runs in this one, they should be able to walk away with a win.

Take the Braves Moneyline.

Picks Marlins Braves BetOnline Free Play Odds +100 -120

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. These odds offer us a chance to make some decent money.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +456 parlay odds at BetOnline.

