MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 22

On Sunday, we’ll have plenty of MLB games to make some money, including some doubleheaders. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll with us.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 22nd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 22): Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-115)

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Washington Nationals, who have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. The Brewers aren’t necessarily a team that scores a ton of runs, but Freddy Peralta is going to shut this Nationals team down and if the Brewers can just put up a few runs, we should be more than fine here.

Peralta has held hitters in the current Nationals lineup to a .206 batting average and hitters only have an average exit velocity of 80.2 MPH.

Take the Brewers -1.5.

Picks Nationals Brewers BetOnline Free Play Odds +200 -250

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 22): New York Yankees ML (-155)

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball to start the season and there’s truly no reason to not take them against a struggle White Sox team on Sunday in game 1 of the double header.

With the Yankees going up against Johnny Cueto, they should be able to find success. Yankees hitters are hitting nearly .270 against Cueto and they also have an average exit velocity of over 90 MPH. This Yankees lineup has been clicking on all cylinders and should continue to do so on Sunday.

Take the Yankees Moneyline.

Picks White Sox Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +135 -155

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 22): Los Angeles Angels -1.5 (+105)

The Oakland A’s are bad, and when we say bad, we mean bad. They have no business even having 17 wins to start the season and eventually they’re going to go on a lengthy losing streak.

Patrick Sandoval is going to get the start here and although he doesn’t have elite stuff, he’s managed to do a great job against the current A’s lineup. Hitters in the A’s lineup are only hitting .194 against Sandoval and he has a FIP of 2.89.

Take the Angels -1.5.

Picks A’s Angels BetOnline Free Play Odds +170 -200

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. These odds offer us a chance to make some decent money. This is one of my favorite parlays that we’ve made this season and looks to be one that should be able to cash if things go according to plan.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +503 parlay odds at BetOnline.

