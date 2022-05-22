MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 22

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

On Sunday, we’ll have plenty of MLB games to make some money, including some doubleheaders. Take a look below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll with us.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 22nd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 22): Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-115)

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Washington Nationals, who have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. The Brewers aren’t necessarily a team that scores a ton of runs, but Freddy Peralta is going to shut this Nationals team down and if the Brewers can just put up a few runs, we should be more than fine here.

Peralta has held hitters in the current Nationals lineup to a .206 batting average and hitters only have an average exit velocity of 80.2 MPH.

Take the Brewers -1.5.

Picks Nationals Brewers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +200 -250 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 22): New York Yankees ML (-155)

The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball to start the season and there’s truly no reason to not take them against a struggle White Sox team on Sunday in game 1 of the double header.

With the Yankees going up against Johnny Cueto, they should be able to find success. Yankees hitters are hitting nearly .270 against Cueto and they also have an average exit velocity of over 90 MPH. This Yankees lineup has been clicking on all cylinders and should continue to do so on Sunday.

Take the Yankees Moneyline.

Picks White Sox Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Odds +135 -155 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 22): Los Angeles Angels -1.5 (+105)

The Oakland A’s are bad, and when we say bad, we mean bad. They have no business even having 17 wins to start the season and eventually they’re going to go on a lengthy losing streak.

Patrick Sandoval is going to get the start here and although he doesn’t have elite stuff, he’s managed to do a great job against the current A’s lineup. Hitters in the A’s lineup are only hitting .194 against Sandoval and he has a FIP of 2.89.

Take the Angels -1.5.

Picks A’s Angels BetOnline Free Play
Odds +170 -200 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. These odds offer us a chance to make some decent money. This is one of my favorite parlays that we’ve made this season and looks to be one that should be able to cash if things go according to plan.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +503 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 20
Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
MLB
how to bet on the houston astros in texas
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 19
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
Astros
Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2022
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 18
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 18 2022
More MLB News