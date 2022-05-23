MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 23

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

On Monday, we’ll have plenty of MLB games to make some money. Read below to get our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help you secure some money with us.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 23rd.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 23): Chicago Cubs (-125)

Because the Cincinnati Reds have undoubtedly been the worst team in all of baseball to start the season and they’re coming off a win, it would make sense if they end up losing a game after a win. The Reds actually looked decent against the Toronto Blue Jays, but they still managed to lose two out of three games.

Drew Smyly has pitched well against the current Cincinnati Reds lineup throughout his career, holding hitters to a .217 batting average. The Reds’ lineup has an xSLG of .601, indicating that he’s getting a little lucky on the mound. However, this Reds team has struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball to start the season and Smyly should be able to limit them to a few runs.

The Cubs are a much better team than everyone is giving them credit for. Their record might not show it, but they can compete.

Take the Cubs Moneyline.

Picks Nationals Cubs BetOnline Free Play
Odds +105 -125 BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 23): Seattle Mariners ML (-165)

Time is truly running out for the Seattle Mariners. It might sound crazy because the season isn’t even close to being finished, but if they keep letting the Astros and Angels build up a bigger lead in the American League West, Seattle has no chance of making a push late in the season.

Marco Gonzales will get the start for Seattle. Gonzales has pitched well against the current Oakland Athletics lineup as hitters in the A’s lineup only have a .217 batting average against him and his FIP is nearly 3.

Oakland is a tough team despite their record. They aren’t good by any means, but they compete. Seattle has to win this series and today is the perfect start for them to get going and win game 1 of the series.

Take the Mariners’ Moneyline.

Picks A’s Mariners BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -165 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 23): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-125)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in all of baseball to start the season just like everybody expected them to be. The Dodgers are going to be coming into this game against the Washington Nationals with a 27-13 record and it would make sense if they build on that Monday night.

Tyler Anderson is going to get the ball for the Dodgers and he’s done a decent job against the current Washington Nationals lineup. Hitters in the Washington Nationals lineup only have an xBA of .232 and an average exit velocity that’s nearly below 80 MPH.

Before Washington’s most recent game against the Milwaukee Brewers where they were able to put up 8 runs, they had only scored two runs in eight of their previous 11 games.

Take the Dodgers -1.5.

Picks Nationals Dodgers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +185 -225 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. These odds offer us a chance to make some great money.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +394 parlay odds at BetOnline.

More MLB Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  23min
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 22
Jon Conahan  •  1h
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 20
Jon Conahan  •  May 20 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
MLB
how to bet on the houston astros in texas
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 19
Jon Conahan  •  May 19 2022
Astros
Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 18 2022
More MLB News