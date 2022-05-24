MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 24

There will be plenty of MLB games on Tuesday to make us some significant money. To assist you to secure some money with us, read below for our top MLB picks and parlays of the day.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 24th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 24): Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-125)

The Reds have arguably been the worst team in baseball history, and they were defeated in the first game of this series by the Cubs. It’s the ideal time for Marcus Stroman to get back on track with him on the mound and win game 2 of the series.

Despite the fact that Marcus Stroman is one of the better arms in baseball, the Cincinnati Reds’ current lineup has done a great job against him. His FIP is above 5, and hitters in the Reds’ current lineup are hitting over .305 against him. He’s also had a rough start to the season, going 1-4 with a 4.8 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. With the Reds’ lineup being as bad as it is, now is a good moment for him to figure it out.

Take the Cubs Moneyline.

Picks Reds Cubs BetOnline Free Play Odds +105 -125

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 24): New York Yankees -1.5 (-120)

The New York Yankees haven’t necessarily been playing their best baseball the past few games as they’re currently on a three-game losing streak. They still hold the best record in all of baseball and are going to look to add to that total on Tuesday.

With them losing a game to the Baltimore Orioles, this has to be a little bit of a wake-up call for the Yankees that they need to get back on track. With Bruce Zimmerman getting the start for Baltimore, this is the perfect time for the Yankees to get the job done. Bruce Zimmerman has allowed hitters in the New York Yankees lineup to hit .354 against him and his FIP is above 5.6.

Take the Yankees -1.5.

Picks Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +195 -240

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 24): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-125)

If the first game of this series is any indication, we’ll be going with the Dodgers all the way to the end of the series. They won the opening game of the series 10-1, and it would make sense if they did it again on Tuesday.

Walker Buehler is one of baseball’s top pitchers, and he’s pitched well against the current Washington Nationals lineup. He’s only allowed a .225 batting average against the Nationals’ lineup, and his FIP is nearly 1.8. The Nationals’ lineup is also one of baseball’s worst, having scored two runs or less in nine of their last 13 games.

Take the Dodgers -1.5.

Picks Nationals Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +185 -225

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. These odds offer us a chance to make some great money. Let’s also add the Minnesota Twins Moneyline to get us even better odds.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +796 parlay odds at BetOnline.

