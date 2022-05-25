MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 25

There will be plenty of MLB games on Wednesday to make us some significant money. Check below for our top MLB picks and parlays of the day to make you some money.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 25th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 25): Houston Astros -1.5 (-105)

This series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros has been somewhat interesting throughout the first few games. The Astros were able to come away with an impressive win in game 2 of the series, 7-3, and are looking to do the same thing on Wednesday night.

The reason behind this pick is that Cal Quantrill is going to get the ball here for the Guardians. Hitters in the Houston Astros lineup are hitting .400 against him and he has a FIP above 8. They also have an average exit velocity of nearly 91 MPH, which should be a good indication of them swinging the bat well on Wednesday once again.

Take the Astros -1.5.

Picks Guardians Astros BetOnline Free Play Odds +170 -200

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 25): New York Yankees ML(-160)

The New York Yankees haven’t necessarily been playing great baseball the past 10 games as they’ve only managed to win six out of their last 10 games. However, with this being the final game against the Baltimore Orioles and the deciding game for who’s going to win the series, let’s go with the Yankees to win this game outright.

The analytics wouldn’t necessarily back this one up because the New York Yankees haven’t found that much success against Tyler Wells, but the Yankees are a much better team than Baltimore and he’s had a rough start to the season as he currently has a 4.41 ERA.

Take the Yankees’ ML.

Picks Orioles Yankees BetOnline Free Play Odds +140 -160

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 25): Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-130)

We ran with this play yesterday and it cashed for us, so let’s go with it once again. The Washington Nationals are one of the worst teams in all of baseball and with Julio Urias on the bump for the Dodgers, this is the perfect time for them to get another win by more than 1.5 runs.

Julio Urias has held hitters in the Washington Nationals lineup to just a .214 batting average and an average exit velocity of 82.1 MPH.

With Erick Fedde being on the bump for the Washington Nationals, this should be the perfect time for the Dodgers to continue putting up runs at a high level.

Take the Dodgers -1.5.

Picks Nationals Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +175 -210

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we talked about above. These odds offer us a chance to make some great money and shouldn’t be too risky.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +461 parlay odds at BetOnline.

