MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 26

Jon Conahan
There will be plenty of MLB games on Thursday to make us some good money. To assist you in securing some money with us, read below for our best MLB picks and parlays of the day.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 26th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 26): Chicago Cubs Moneyline (-115)

The Chicago Cubs have won two of the first three games against the Cincinnati Reds and with Justin Steele getting the start here for Chicago, it feels like a good time to take them to win this series. The Cubs are going to be coming into this one as a slight favorite, which makes this pick even better.

Justin Steele has allowed hitters in the Cincinnati Reds lineup to only hit .250 against him and have an average exit velocity nearly below 85 mph. Hunter Greene is going to get the start here for Cincinnati and although he doesn’t have any experience against the current Chicago Cubs lineup, he’s had a rough start to his MLB career. He’s currently 1-6 with a 1.47 WHIP and a 5.49 ERA.

Take the Cubs Moneyline.

Picks Reds Cubs
Odds +105 -115 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 26): New York Yankees ML (-125)

With Nestor Cortes taking the mound for the New York Yankees, they should be optimistic about their chances of winning this game. Nestor Cortes, who has a 3-1 record, a 1.80 ERA, and a 0.89 WHIP, has arguably been the best pitcher in baseball to open the season.

People are saying that the New York Yankees are only playing as well as they currently are because they haven’t played a good team throughout the first 40-plus games. Although those comments genuinely don’t make sense, look for the Yankees to prove some of these people wrong on Thursday and come away with a tough win in the first game of this series.

Take the Yankees’ ML.

Picks Rays Yankees
Odds +105 -125 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 26): Milwaukee Brewers ML(+100)

This matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals is going to be one of the best of the night. These two teams are going to most likely be at the top of the standings in the National League Central when the season is finished, which means that these games between each other are the biggest of the year for both teams.

With Eric Lauer getting the start here for Milwaukee, it seems like a good time to back them. He’s held hitters in the St. Louis Cardinals just say a .179 batting average and has a strikeout percentage above 20%. Adam Wainwright is going to get the start for St, Louis, but hitters in the current Milwaukee Brewers lineup have done a great job against him, hitting nearly .290.

Take the Brewers’ ML.

Picks Brewers Cardinals
Odds +100 -120 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Because we can still get decent odds on our three picks above, let’s just go with that for our parley of the day. We should be safe here considering that the MLB season is still young and we want to make sure that we have enough bankroll as possible going into the next part of the season.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +573 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB News
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
