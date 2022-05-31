MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 31

Jon Conahan
On Tuesday, there will be plenty of MLB games to make us some money. Read below for our best MLB picks and parlays of the day to help you win some money with us.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the top MLB sportsbooks that offer the best odds, free bets, and much more.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 31st.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 31): San Francisco Giants Moneyline (+110)

The San Francisco Giants were able to come away with an impressive win during game 1 of this series and it would make sense if they find a way to do so once again on Tuesday. The Giants are just a better team at the moment than Philadelphia and with Jakob Junis on the mound, they should be able to get the job done. Hitters in the Phillies lineup have only hit .150 against him.

On the flip side of that, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, the Giants should be able to put up a decent amount of runs. Suarez is going to be coming into this one with a 4-3 record and a 1.53 WHIP with a 4.74 ERA.

Take the Giants Moneyline.

Picks Giants Phillies BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -130 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 31): New York Yankees ML (-135)

The New York Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Angels for their first game of a three-game series. Both of these teams have been two of the top in the American League throughout the first few weeks, but the Angels are going to be coming into this one struggling mightily. Los Angeles has only managed to win three out of their last 10 games and it looks like this team could be falling into a little bit of a slump.

With Jordan Montgomery getting the start here for the New York Yankees, it seems like a good time for them to get a win despite Noah Syndergaard being on the mound for Los Angeles. Jordan Montgomery currently has a 3.3 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Take the Yankees’ ML.

Picks Angels Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Odds +115 -135 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 31): Seattle Mariners ML (-130)

The Seattle Mariners have been bad to start the season, there’s truly no other way of putting it. For a team that has as much talent as Seattle, the first few weeks have truly just been a disappointment. Coming in at 20-28 and 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Mariners are already in fourth place in the American League West.

However, this is the perfect time for Seattle to finally get back on track as they have a three-game series against arguably the worst team in all of baseball, the Baltimore Orioles.

Take the Mariners’ ML.

Picks Orioles Mariners BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -130 BetOnline logo

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

We’ll go with this for our parlay of the day because we can still get decent odds on our three picks above. We should be safe here, as the MLB season is still young, and we want to make sure we have as much money as possible as we enter into the next part of the season.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +546 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
