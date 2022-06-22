MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 22)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on Wednesday, June 22, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Wednesday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today June 22

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +390 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today June 22

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 22): LA Dodgers ML (-170) vs Cincinnati Reds

With our first pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Cincinnati Reds outright on the moneyline. The Dodgers were able to come away with an 8-2 victory in game 1 of this series and moved to 41-25 on the season.

The Reds are going to be coming into this one with one of the worst records in baseball at 23-44 and have only won three out of their last 10 games. Tyler Anderson is going to be on the mound here for the Los Angeles Dodgers and he’s looked great all season. He’s going to be coming into this one after an outing where he only gave up two hits against the Los Angeles Angels and has a 2.82 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP on the season.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (June 22): Toronto Blue Jays ML (-120) vs Chicago White Sox

Let’s go with the Toronto Blue Jays to beat the Chicago White Sox outright with our second pick of the night. The Blue Jays are going to be coming into this one at 38-30 and have lost the first two games of the series. They’ve played some disappointing baseball for much of the year, considering the talent they do have. However, this Blue Jays team is still one of the best in the league and that should show here.

They’re going to be coming into this one with the sixth-best team batting average in baseball and have already hit 87 home runs, which ranks them with the sixth most in the league.

Ross Stripling is going to be on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays and that should be good news for us. He’s coming into this one with a 3.2 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

MLB Parlay Picks for (June 22): SD Padres ML (-165) vs Arizona Diamondbacks

With our final pick of the night, let’s go with the San Diego Padres to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks outright on the moneyline. The Padres are going to be coming into this one at 43-27 and were able to come away with a 3-2 and 4-1 victory in games 1 and 2 of the series.

The Diamondbacks are going to be coming into this one at 32-38 and have only won four out of their last 10 games. Mike Clevenger is going to be on the mound here for the San Diego Padres and he’s done a decent job this year.

He’s going to be coming into this one with a 1-0 record and a 1.26 WHIP with a 3.79 ERA. The reason why San Diego has found plenty of success to start the years is because of their fifth-best team ERA in baseball. They currently have a 3.41-team ERA.