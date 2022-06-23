MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 23)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on Thursday, June 23, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Thursday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today June 23

Our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day offers a return at +436 parlay odds.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today June 23

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 23): LA Dodgers -1.5 (-140) vs Cincinnati Reds

With our first pick of the night, let’s go with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Cincinnati Reds by -1.5 runs. The Dodgers are going to be coming into this one after two impressive wins against Cincinnati as they were able to come over with 8-2 and 8-4 wins in the first two games of this three-game set. The Dodgers are currently 42-25 on the season, while the Reds are 23-45.

Clayton Kershaw is going to be on the mound here and he’s done a great job against the current Cincinnati Reds lineup. He’s held hitters to just a .198 batting average and has a strikeout percentage above 33%. Hunter Greene is going to be on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds and the youngster has had his struggles to start the season. He currently has a 5.26 ERA and is coming off an outing where he gave up four earned runs in five innings.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (June 23): Minnesota Twins ML (-135) vs Cleveland Guardians

With our second pick, let’s go with the Minnesota Twins to beat the Cleveland Guardians outright. Minnesota is going to be coming into this one in second place in the American League Central behind the first-place Guardians. The Guardians have been playing great baseball recently, winning eight out of their last 10 games. But, with them winning the first two games of this series, Minnesota should find a way to not get swept.

Zach Plesac is going to be on the mound here for the Guardians and current hitters in the Minnesota Twins lineup are hitting .262 against him and have an average exit velocity above 92 MPH. The Minnesota lineup has been clicking on all cylinders this year as they currently have the seventh-best team batting average and have also already belted 82 home runs.

MLB Parlay Picks for (June 23): Seattle Mariners ML (-130) vs Oakland A’s

For our final pick of the night, let’s go with the lock of the night. The Seattle Mariners are going to be taking on an Oakland Athletics team that is arguably the worst in baseball. The Mariners are currently 31-39 and although they haven’t looked great, they’ve looked much better than the 23-47 Athletics. The Mariners were able to come away with the first two games of the series, 8-2 and 9-0.

Robbie Ray is going to be on the mound here for the Seattle Mariners and he’s held hitters in the current Oakland Athletics to a .238 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 37.5%. For an Oakland Athletics team that has the worst batting average in baseball at .209 as a team, Robbie Ray should feel like his old Cy Young self on Thursday.