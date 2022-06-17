MLB Picks and Parlays Today | The Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 17)

On Friday, there will be plenty of MLB games to make us money. To profit with us, check out our MLB picks and parlays below. Recently, our picks have been extremely profitable. We’ve hit some great parlays this month and are looking to hit another today.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Let’s go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors our MLB parlay of the day for June 17th.

Best MLB Parlays Today (June 17): Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-175)

Bet Nationals Phillies Play Moneyline Odds +150 -175

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be taking on a Washington Nationals team that’s been arguably the worst in baseball throughout the past few weeks. Washington’s going to be coming into this one only winning two out of their last 10 games, while Philadelphia has won eight of their last 10.

Ranger Suarez is going to be on the mound for Philadelphia and he’s held hitters in the current Washington Nationals lineup to a .150 batting average. Throughout his past four starts, he’s also been impressive as he hasn’t given up more than two earned runs.

Joan Adon is going to be on the mound for the Washington Nationals and he’s had a tough start to the season. He’s going to be coming into this one with a 1-10 record and has a 6.95 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP.

For the Philadelphia Phillies team that’s hitting home runs at an above-average level, as they have 84, which ranks third in baseball, they should be able to put up a good amount of runs in this one.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Tonight (June 17): Tampa Bay Rays ML (-155)

Bet Orioles Rays Play Moneyline Odds +135 -155

This line between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles is somewhat interesting. For an Orioles team that many consider to be one of the worst in baseball, this doesn’t feel somewhat like a trap line. However, the Rays haven’t necessarily played well recently as they’ve only managed to win four out of their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay is going to throw Shane Baz and although the youngster had a rough start in his first outing, he looked good a season ago. A year ago, he went 2-0 with an ERA below 4. In his first start of the season, however, he gave up five earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

Even if he does get touched up once again on Friday, Tampa Bay should turn to their bullpen and that’s great news because they have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.16.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 17): Atlanta Braves ML (-175)

Bet Cubs Braves Play Moneyline Odds +150 -175

Considering that the Atlanta Braves have now won 14 games in a row, it would be crazy not to continue betting on them. The Braves are going to be taking on a Chicago Cubs team that’s arguably been the worst in baseball the past few weeks. Chicago’s 0-10 in their last 10 games.

Charlie Morton is going to be on the mound and he’s looked okay this year. On the season, he’s currently struggling, but he’s also coming off an outing where he was able to have 12 strikeouts in six innings. This could be a good indication that he’s going to be able to get back on track and help the Braves win this one.

Atlanta’s been clicking on all cylinders offensively as they currently have the second-most home runs in baseball with 97 and also have a top 11 batting average

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

With our parlay of the day, let’s be smart here and take the three picks that we spoke about above. These picks all give us good value on a parlay and are safe.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +306 parlay odds at BetOnline.