MLB Picks and Parlays Today | The Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 16)

On Thursday, there will be plenty of MLB games to make us money. To profit with us, check out our MLB picks and parlays below. Recently, our picks have been extremely profitable, with another day of making money yesterday, it’s been two weeks full of winning days. Come and win with us below.

The Best MLB Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, we will go over the best online sportsbooks to place your MLB parlay bets today.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Let’s go over three picks of the day for MLB games and give bettors our MLB parlay of the day for June 16th.

Note: all MLB betting odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Best MLB Parlays Today (June 16): Boston Red Sox Moneyline (-175)

Bet A’s Red Sox Play Moneyline Odds +150 -175

The Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics are going to meet once again on Thursday for their third game of a three-game series. Boston has been able to come away with two wins in the first two games of the series and has only allowed a combined two runs while scoring a combined 16.

Boston is going to be coming into this one with a 34-29 record and has won eight of their last 10 games. The Oakland Athletics, on the other hand, are coming into this one at 21-43 and have only won one out of their last 10 games.

Rich Hill has held hitters in the current Oakland Athletics lineup to a .196 batting average and hitters have an average exit velocity below 88 MPH.

On the season, Boston has been one of the best offensive teams in the MLB as they currently have the fourth-highest batting average at .257. The Oakland Athletics have undoubtedly been the worst offensive team this season as they’re currently hitting .211 as a team.

On the mound, Boston has also been able to find success as they currently have a 3.53 team ERA.

RELATED: MLB Picks Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Tonight (June 16): New York Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Bet Rays Yankees Play Moneyline Odds +205 -245

The New York Yankees continued playing well on Wednesday night as they were able to come away with their second win in this three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the first game of the series, the Yankees ended up winning 2-0. In game 2, the Yankees came away with a 4-3 win.

New York has been the best team in baseball to start the season as they’re currently 46-16 and have won nine out of their last 10 games. Tampa Bay hasn’t been bad by any means at 35-27, but they’ve only managed to win four out of their last 10.

Luis Severino is going to be on the mound for the New York Yankees and he’s thrown well against the current Tampa Bay Rays lineup. He’s held hitters in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup to a .152 batting average and has a strikeout percentage of 36%.

New York is going to be coming into this one with the best offense in all of baseball as they’ve already managed to hit 100 home runs on the season. This ranks the Yankees first in the major leagues and they also have a top 12-batting average.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Today (June 16): Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-120)

Bet Orioles Blue Jays Play Moneyline Odds +205 -245

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t taken care of business against the Baltimore Orioles the way that we were expecting them to. They were able to come away with a 10-run win in game 1 of the series, but then lost in game 2 and only won by one in game 3. With this being the fourth and final game of the series, The Blue Jays should come out in this one look to take care of business.

Toronto has been playing excellent baseball throughout the season as they’re currently 37-25 and in second place in the American League East. In their last 10 games, Toronto has managed to win six of them. Baltimore, on the other hand, is going to be coming at 5-5 in their last 10.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is going to be on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s been one of the better pitchers in the league this season. He currently has a 2.67 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP while striking out 77 hitters in 12 games pitched.

Toronto is going to be coming into this one with the second-highest batting average in baseball at .259 as a team and has already hit 78 home runs on the year, which ranks sixth in all of baseball.

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

With our parlay of the day, let’s be smart here and take the three picks that we spoke about above. We could decide to add the San Diego Padres moneyline, but to be on the safer side of things, let’s run with what we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +440 parlay odds at BetOnline.