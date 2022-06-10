MLB

MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan


On Friday, we will have a slew of MLB games to choose from, all of which will provide us with opportunities to profit. Continue reading for our best MLB prediction and picks of the day. You will get our favorite play of the day throughout this.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

 

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 10)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.

MLB Predictions Today: New York Yankees -1.5 (-120)

Let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Chicago Cubs by -1.5 runs as our favorite bet of the day. When you consider the type of work that the Yankees have done this season, it appears likely that they should be able to beat a below-average Chicago Cubs team with ease.

The Yankees will be led by Luis Severino on the mound, which is fantastic news. He has a 25% strikeout rate and has held hitters in the Chicago Cubs lineup to a .125 batting average.

The Cubs have only won four of their last ten games, while the Yankees have gone 8-2 in that span.

Cubs Yankees BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +205 -255 BetOnline logo
Run Line +1.5 (+100) -1.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (+100) Under 8.5 (-130) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: MLB Starting Pitchers Today

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
