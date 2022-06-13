MLB

MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

On Monday, we’ll have a nice opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and picks of the day. You will get our favorite play of the day below.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 13)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.

MLB Predictions Today: Atlanta Braves ML (-145)

Ian Anderson has pitched extremely well against the Washington Nationals during his career, allowing no hits in nearly ten plate appearances. He’s also struck out half of those batters. He should continue to dominate the Nationals’ lineup, which is one of the worst in baseball.

The Braves are riding an 11-game winning streak entering this game. The Washington Nationals have lost five of their previous ten games and are 23-39 on the season. Although this game will be held in Washington, the Nationals are 11-19 on their home field.

Bet Nationals Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+105) -1,5 (-125) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 10 (-105) Under 10 (-115) BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

More MLB Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 13

Jon Conahan  •  8s
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  13min
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 12 2022
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for June 12
Jon Conahan  •  16h
MLB
MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 12 2022
MLB
Best MLB Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for MLB Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 12 2022
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  Jun 11 2022
More MLB News