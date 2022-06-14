MLB

MLB Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
On Tuesday, we’ll have a great opportunity to profit from our MLB picks. Continue reading for our MLB prediction and pick of the day. You will get our favorite play for Tuesday below.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the MLB Games Today (June 14)

Below, we’ll go over the MLB our favorite MLB play of the day.

MLB Predictions Today: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-105)

Our favorite play of the day is for the Toronto Blue Jays to win this game by -1.5 runs. The Blue Jays will enter this game fresh off an 11-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. These are games the Blue Jays are taking seriously, which is ideal for us in terms of betting. They need to keep winning games in the American League East to catch the New York Yankees and there’s no better time to do so than against the Orioles.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for Toronto and he’s held the current Baltimore Orioles lineup to a .143 batting average and an average exit velocity below 88 MPH.

Bet Orioles Blue Jays BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +170 -200 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-115) -1,5 (-105) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

RELATED: MLB Picks and Parlays Today

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
